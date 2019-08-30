ModernGhanalogo

30.08.2019 Music News

Avala Releases Debut Single "mo Fe Be" Post Big Brother Naija

By Nollywood Gists
Avala Releases Debut Single

Since leaving the Big Brother House, Avala (which means "warrior" in Old Sanskrit) has been hard at work, collaborating on projects, making appearances, networking and interacting with her rapidly growing global audience.

All of these new experiences have shaped the shy, quiet girl that was Avala into the fresh, sexy, thriving afro-house artiste that is Avala today, and she channels that energy into her new single "MO FE BE'" a Yoruba phrase that translates in English to “I WANT IT LIKE THAT."

The track captures her emotional and artistic maturity as she comes to terms with the fact that the guy she’s in love with might not be perfect and is in-fact very flawed.

Nevertheless, she asserts her love for him despite the supposed better judgment of those around her.

The messages the song conveys remind listeners that love isn’t perfect but that when it’s worth it, we shouldn’t give up so easily when times get rough.

MO FE BE is a high-tempo, afrobeat and house mash-up that will definitely get your energy and feelings up and out on the dance floor.

NEW MUSIC
TITLE: MO FE BE
PRODUCER: MR WITTY
RELEASE DATE: FRIDAY 30TH AUGUST, 2019

body-container-line