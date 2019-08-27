Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shaggi, AY, TChidi Chikere and Other Celebrities Attend The Millions Movie Premiere

Over 30 Nollywood movie stars among other dignitaries from different sectors gathered at the Sky Cinemas, Sangotedo on Sunday l, August 26 for the premiere of Chika Lann's production, 'The Millions'.

Ramsey Nouah, Broda Shagi, Shirley Ann, Ayo Makun, Nancy Isime, Ernest Obi, Anthony Monjaro, Judith Audu, Ali Nuhu, Tchidi Chikere and a host of others dressed like Millionaire Gangsters gathered to watch for the first time the most talked about movie of the season, 'The Millions'.

The hall could not contain the cheers, laughter, excitement and the fulfillment that comes from seeing the biggest heist movie Nollywood has ever produced. Everyone agrees that all the actors brought their A-Game.

'The Millions' will be in cinemas across the country from Friday, August 30, 2019.

Check out pictures of your favourite celebrities at the premiere.