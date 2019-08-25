ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
25.08.2019

Afrima Releases Final Nominees' List For The 6th Edition

By Nollywood Gists
...Nasty C, Davido, Burna Boy, Tamer Hosny lead 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List
... as late DJ Arafat scores two posthumous nominations
... Public voting to commence September 1, 2019

South Africa's prolific rapper and producer Nasty C; African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria's contemporary music talent, Burna Boy; and Northern Africa's brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday, August 25.

The Nominees' List comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA during the World Media Conference held in Lagos, Nigeria on August 14, 2019, and broadcast live around the world on Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower Radio and Kennis FM.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R'n'B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as 'Song of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Producer of the Year' and 'Best African Collaboration' among others.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa's Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans' Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for 'Blow My Mind with Chris Brown'.

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with 'Killin Dem' featuring Zlatan'.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa's seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with 'Banomoya' featuring Busiswa & TNS.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform www.afrima.org Fans and followers of African music can access the online voting pages through the links on AFRIMA social media platforms or directly on the landing page on www.afrima.org .

Voting closes at midnight CAT on November 22.

Speaking on the release of the 6th AFRIMA final Nominees' List, Mr. Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said: "As with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent. As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced. We are confident that the nominees' list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard, as all regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear.

It is encouraging to also see how the music lovers and fans are growing in record numbers to support the music. We are enthusiastic to see this wave of appreciation transcend across the border and overseas.

We would like to encourage more musicians, songwriters, and producers to keep submitting and spreading the word of AFRIMA so that we can celebrate together the progress and pinnacles of where African music is reaching", he added.

The 2019 AFRIMA Call for Entry which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries. Of the 8,157 entries submitted this year, Western Africa led the pack with 38% of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24%. Eastern Africa, Central Africa, and Northern Africa have 20%, 14%, and 4% respectively. The 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA sat in Lagos, Nigeria from Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to Tuesday, August 14 for screening, assessing, grading and selecting nominees into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories of AFRIMA.

The 2019 main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days packed with activities which include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.

The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.

6TH AFRIMA CONTINENTAL CATEGORY

AFRICAN FANS' FAVOURITE
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Davido Nigeria Wonder Woman
2 Ferre Gola DRC Pourquoi tu m'as fait ça ?
3 GIMS & Maluma DRC Hola Señorita (Maria)
4 Kuami Eugene Ghana Oheemaa Ft. KIDI
5 Magasco Cameroon Calling My Driver Ft. Mimie
6 Mohamed Ramadan Egypt Mafia
7 Skiibii Nigeria Sensima Ft. Reekado Banks
8 The Ben Rwanda Fine Girl
9 WCB Wasafi Tanzania Jibebe Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Mbosso & Lavalava

ALBUM OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Album Title Name of Artist Country
1 African Giant Burna Boy Nigeria
2 Afrikan Sauce Sauti Sol Kenya
3 Chulo Vibes Timaya Nigeria
4 Limpopo Champions League Sho Madjozi South Africa
5 Manyan-Nyan Vusi Nova South Africa
6 Naked Nadia Nakai South Africa
7 Omo Charlie Champagne Simi Nigeria
8 Poetic Trance Aziz Sahmaoui Morocco
9 Umqhele Sjava South Africa
10 Wilmer Patoranking Nigeria

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Aminux Morocco Bini W Binek
2 Burna Boy Nigeria Gbona
3 Daphne Cameroon Ne Lâches Pas
4 Davido Nigeria Wonder Woman
5 Diamond Platnumz Tanzania Kanyaga
6 Nasty C South Africa SMA Ft. Rowlene
7 Prince Kaybee South Africa Banomoya Ft. Buslswa & TNS
8 Tamer Hosny Egypt Naseny Leh
9 Wizkid Nigeria Fever

BEST AFRICAN ACT IN THE DIASPORA
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Aya Nakamura Mali Pookie
2 Aziz Sahmaoui Morocco Nouria
3 Brian Nhira Zimbabwe Til Death Do Us Part
4 GIMS DRC Hola Señorita (Maria) Ft. Maluma
5 Hiro DRC À Découvert Ft. Ninho
6 Lbenj Morocco Amoureux Tombé Ft. Mounim Slimani & DJ Med
7 Manno Beats Chad Akouna Ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou
8 Sookling Algeria Espérance

BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Name of Artists/Collaborators Country Track title
1 AKA Ft. Yanga Chief South Africa Jika
2 Anselmo Ralph Ft. C4 Pedro Angola Pra Cuiar Mais
3 Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan Nigeria Killin Dem
4 Dammy Krane Ft. Olamide, Pearl Thusi & Medikal Nigeria Balance Well
5 Davido & Chris Brown Nigeria/USA Blow My Mind
6 Farid Bang & French Montana & Khaled Algeria/Morocco Maghreb Gang
7 Kizz Daniel Ft. Davido Nigeria One Ticket
8 Larry Gaaga Ft. Wizkid Nigeria Low
9 Nasty C Ft. Rowlene South Africa SMA
10 Prince Kaybee Ft. Busiswa and TNS South Africa Banomoya
11 Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz Tanzania Tetema

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 2Baba Nigeria Oyi
2 Adil Assil Morocco Lala Moulati
3 Fally Ipupa DRC Aime-moi
4 Kerozen Cote d'Ivoire La Victoire
5 Kizz Daniel Nigeria Madu
6 Mbosso Tanzania Hodari
7 Salatiel Cameroon Anita
8 Salif Keita Mali Tonton
9 Sjava South Africa Umama
10 Tamy Moyo Zimbabwe Kwandinobva
11 Tiwa Savage Nigeria One

BEST AFRICAN DANCE OR CHOREOGRAPHY
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Aminux Morocco Bini W Binek
2 Diamond Platnumz Tanzania Inama Ft. Fally Ipupa
3 DJ Arafat Cote d'Ivoire Moto Moto
4 Irene Namatovu Uganda Tweyanze
5 Niniola Nigeria Bana
6 Olamide Nigeria Woske
7 Rayvanny Tanzania Tetema Ft. Diamond Platnumz
8 Serge Beynaud Cote d'Ivoire Kota Na Kota
9 Toofan Togo Gbessi Gbeko

BEST AFRICAN DJ
Name of DJ Country Track title
1 Black Coffee (& David Guetta) South Africa Drive Ft. Delilah Montagu
2 DJ Africano Morocco Ch3andek Ft. Muslim
3 DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel South Africa iWalk Ya Phara Ft. Moonchild Sanelly, K.O & Zulu Mkhathini
4 DJ Moh Green Algeria Africa Proud Ft. Wally B. Seck, Iba One, Josey, Fanicko, Stanley Enow, Kafon, Heritier, Dub Afrika & Bgmfk
5 DJ Neptune Nigeria Demo Ft. Davido
6 DJ Spinall Nigeria Dis Love Ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage
7 DJ Tunez Nigeria Turn Up Ft. Wizkid & Reekado
8 DJ Zinhle South Africa Umlilo
9 RJ The DJ Tanzania Good Time Drip Ft. Abba, Country Boy, Giggy Money, Sanja Boy & Queen Darleen

BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND
Name of Duo, Group or Band Country Track title
1 B2C Kampala Boyz Uganda Yatonda
2 Charly Na Nina Rwanda Komeza Unyirebere
3 Dream Boyz & Nelson Freitas Angola Falta de Mim
4 Jano Band Ethiopia Yetikur Almaz
5 Kika Troupe Uganda Nabalanga
6 Mi Casa South Africa TOCA Ft. Jay Em
7 Sauti Sol Kenya Extravaganza Ft. Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige & Kaskazini
8 Toofan Togo Ou Lè Ft. Jacob Desvarieux & Kassav
9 WCB Wasafi Tanzania Jibebe Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Mbosso & Lavalava

BEST AFRICA ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Black Coffee & David Guetta South Africa Drive Ft. Delilah Montagu
2 DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel South Africa iWalk Ya Phara Ft. Moonchild Sanelly
3 Guiltybeatz, Mr. Eazi & Kwesi Arthur Ghana/Nigeria Pilolo
4 Manno Beats Chad Akouna Ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou
5 Mobi Dixon South Africa Abantu Ft. Samthing Soweto
6 Niniola Nigeria Bana
7 Olamide Nigeria Woske
8 Prince Kaybee South Africa Banomoya Ft. Buslswa & TNS
9 Sho Madjozi South Africa Wakanda Forever Ft. Ycee

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP-HOP
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Biura Angola Fora Da Zona Ft. Bruno AG & Jéssica Pitbull
2 DJ Africano Morocco Ch3andek Ft. Muslim
3 Falz Nigeria Hypocrite Ft. Demmie Vee
4 Khaligraph Jones Kenya Leave Me Alone (Wachana Na Nimi)
5 Nadia Nakai South Africa Imma Boss
6 Nasty C South Africa SMA Ft. Rowlene
7 Nyashinski Kenya Marathon Runner
8 Sarkodie Ghana Bibii Ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, Obkay & CJ
9 Soolking Morocco Esperance
10 The Big Hash South Africa Circles

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Black Motion South Africa Joy Joy Ft. Brenden Praise
2 Brymo Nigeria Bá'núsọ
3 Carmen Souza Cabo Verde Soul Searching
4 Judith Sephuma South Africa Dance
5 Mandisi Dyantyis South Africa Somandla
6 Owen & Tiana Gabon African Time
7 Ray Lema DRC Transcendance
8 Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane South Africa African Heart

BEST AFRICAN RAPPER/LYRICIST
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Biura Angola Fora Da Zona Ft. Bruno AG & Jéssica Pitbull
2 Double S Uganda Certy Ft. Skepta
3 Frank Casino South Africa Sudden Ft. Cassper Nyovest & Major Leage DJz
4 Khaligraph Jones Kenya Superman
5 Nadia Nakai South Africa Imma Boss
6 Nasty C South Africa SMA Ft. Rowlene
7 Nyashinski Kenya Marathon Runner
8 Sarkodie Ghana Bibii Ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, Obkay & CJ

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Diamond Platnumz Tanzania Kanyaga
2 Fireboy DML Nigeria Jealous
3 Joeboy Nigeria Baby
4 Magasco Cameroon Calling My Driver Ft. Mimie
5 Mlindo The Vocalist South Africa Macala Ft. Sfeesoh, Kwesta & Thabsie
6 Rema Nigeria Dumebi
7 Skiibii Nigeria Sensima Ft. Reekado Banks
8 Vanessa Mdee Tanzania Moyo
9 Wax Dey Cameroon Magufuli Ft. Mr. Leo & Locko
10 Yann'Sine Morocco J'essaie

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN REGGAE, RAGGA OR DANCEHALL
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Daphne Cameroon Ne Lâches Pas
2 Navy Kenzo Tanzania Roll It
3 Patoranking Nigeria Confirm Ft. Davido
4 Praiz Nigeria Hustle Ft. Stonebwoy
5 Rosa Ree Tanzania Dip n Wine It Ft. G Nako
6 Rudeboy Nigeria Reason With Me
7 Shatta Wale Ghana My Level
8 Stonebwoy Ghana Tuff Seed
9 Timaya Nigeria Balance
10 Winky D Zimbabwe MuGarden Ft. Gemma

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R'N'B & SOUL
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Ahmed Soultan Morocco Draw My Life
2 Anna Joyce Angola Destino
3 C4 Pedro Angola Se Eu Soubesse
4 Davido & Chris Brown Nigeria Blow My Mind
5 Hillzy Zimbabwe TV Room Ft. Garry Mapanzure
6 Landrick Angola Distância
7 Locko Cameroon Let Go
8 Sarz & WurlD Nigeria Trobul
9 Sidiki Diabaté Mali I Love You
10 Tellaman & Shekinah & Nasty C South Africa Whipped

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Ahmed Soultan Morocco Wonder
2 Cairokee Egypt Kan Lak Ma'aya
3 Cobhams Asuquo Nigeria Starlight
4 Daphil Colag Nigeria My Season
5 Jano Band Ethiopia Yetikur Almaz
6 Jeremy Loops South Africa Gold
7 Mohombi Congo Hello Ft. Youssou N'dour
8 Rash Kenya Grave Robbers

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Abrham Belanyeh Ethiopia Ete Abay
2 Aziz Sahmaoui Morocco Le Peur-Nogcha
3 Candy South Africa Nathinga
4 Hamada Helal Egypt Ashrab Shai
5 Irene Namatovu Uganda Tweyanze
6 Salif Keita Mali Gnamale Ft. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
7 Sherine Egypt Kadabeen
8 Yared Negu Ethiopia Adimera

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Afrie Uganda Let Her Know
2 Judy Stevens Kenya Loco
3 Kanvee Adams Liberia Daily Prayer
4 Kelly Khumalo South Africa Jehova Ft. J Flo
5 Nabila Cameroon Ca Va Aller
6 Nada Azhari Morocco Jrit
7 Ntokozo Mbanbo South Africa We Pray for More
8 Olivia Ambani Kenya Better Than Just Fine
9 Teni Nigeria Uyo Meyo

BEST MALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Daphil Colag Nigeria My Season
2 Hamza El Fadly Morocco Ma Nensak
3 Harmonize Tanzania Never Give Up
4 Johnny Drille Nigeria Papa
5 Mr. Leo Cameroon Amen
6 Ommy Dimpoz Tanzania Ni Wewe
7 Onesimus Malawi Sounds of Peace
8 Tim Godfrey Nigeria Nara Ft. Travis Greene

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO
Name of Video Director Country Track title
1 Adasa Cookey Nigeria Jericho' by Simi Ft. Patoranking
2 Director Kenny Tanzania Tetema' by Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz
3 Jypheal Tayorault Cote d'Ivoire I Love You' by Sidiki Diabaté
4 REX Ghana Oheemaa' by Kuami Eugene Ft. KIDI
5 Said El Marouk Egypt/Lebanon Naseny Leh' by Tamer Hosny
6 Tebego 'Tebza' Malope South Africa Ngwa' by Blick Bassy
7 Vusa Blaqs Zimbabwe Dzamutsana' by Jah Prayzah

MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Ariel Sheney Cote d'Ivoire Amina
2 Bráulio Alexandre Angola Que Nada Nos Separe Ft. Rui Orlando & DJ Malvado
3 Farid Ghannam Morocco Belgana
4 Fireboy DML Nigeria Jealous
5 Hillzy Zimbabwe TV Room Ft. Garry Mapanzure
6 Nada Azhari Morocco JRIT
7 Rema Nigeria Dumebi
8 Shan'L Gabon C'est Pas Les Gbés Gbés Gbés
9 The Big Hash South Africa Circles
10 Yann'Sine Algeria J'essaie

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Name of Producer Country Album/Track (s) title
1 Kel P Nigeria On The Low (Burna Boy); Gbona (Burna Boy); Killin Dem (Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan)
2 Mace South Africa Umama (Sjava)
3 Nasty C South Africa SMA (Nasty C Ft. Rowlene)
4 Prince Kaybee South Africa Banomoya (Prince Kaybee Ft. Buslswa and TNS)
5 S2Kizzy Tanzania Tetema (Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz)
6 Salatiel Cameroon Anita (Salatiel); Ne Lâches Pas (Daphne)
7 Sarz Nigeria Trobul (Sarz & WurlD); Bana (Niniola)
8 Shizzi Nigeria Blow My Mind (Davido & Chris Brown)
9 TH Productions Eygpt Naseny Leh (tamer Hosny)
10 Vusi Nova South Africa Manyan-Nyan

REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT
Name of Artist Country Track title
1 Hamada Helal Egypt Ashrab Shai
2 Kid X South Africa Mtan Omuntu Ft. Shwi Nomtekhala & Makwa
3 Nikita Kering Kenya Happy with You
4 Rosa Ree Tanzania Dip n Wine It Ft. G Nako
5 Sho Madjozi South Africa Idhom
6 Skiibii Nigeria Sensima
7 Tellaman South Africa Whipped Ft. Shekinah & Nasty C
8 WurlD Nigeria Trobul (& Sarz)

SONG OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Song Title Name of Artist Country
1 Banomoya Prince Kaybee Ft. Busiswa & TNS South Africa
2 Blow My Mind Davido & Chris Brown Nigeria
3 Fever Wizkid Nigeria
4 Iokote Maua Sama and Hanstone Tanzania
5 Naseny Leh Tamer Hosny Egypt
6 On The Low Burna Boy Nigeria
7 SMA Nasty C Ft. Rowlene South Africa
8 Tetema Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz Tanzania
9 Umama Sjava South Africa

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Name of Songwriter (s) Country Track title
1 Afrie Uganda Let Her Know' by Afrie
2 Asikey George Nigeria Love With You' by Asikey
3 HanikesH Muzik, YoBass, Ye Angola Vale Milhoes' by YoBase
4 Kanvee Adams Liberia Mama
5 Nikita Kering Kenya Tragedy' by Nikita
6 Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo & Rowlene South Africa SMA' by Nasty C Ft. Rowlene
7 Olivia Ingasiani Ambani Kenya Better Than Just Fine' By Olivia Ambani
8 Sarz, WurlD Nigeria Trobul' by Sarz & WurlD
9 Tamer Hussin Egypt Naseny Leh' by Tamer Hosny

