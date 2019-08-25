Afrima Releases Final Nominees' List For The 6th Edition
By Nollywood Gists
2 HOURS AGO WHERE ‘N’ WHEN
...Nasty C, Davido, Burna Boy, Tamer Hosny lead 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List ... as late DJ Arafat scores two posthumous nominations ... Public voting to commence September 1, 2019
South Africa's prolific rapper and producer Nasty C; African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria's contemporary music talent, Burna Boy; and Northern Africa's brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday, August 25.
The Nominees' List comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA during the World Media Conference held in Lagos, Nigeria on August 14, 2019, and broadcast live around the world on Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower Radio and Kennis FM.
The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R'n'B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as 'Song of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Producer of the Year' and 'Best African Collaboration' among others.
Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.
Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa's Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul.
Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans' Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for 'Blow My Mind with Chris Brown'.
Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with 'Killin Dem' featuring Zlatan'.
Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.
Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa's seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with 'Banomoya' featuring Busiswa & TNS.
The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.
Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform www.afrima.org Fans and followers of African music can access the online voting pages through the links on AFRIMA social media platforms or directly on the landing page on www.afrima.org .
Voting closes at midnight CAT on November 22.
Speaking on the release of the 6th AFRIMA final Nominees' List, Mr. Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said: "As with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent. As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced. We are confident that the nominees' list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard, as all regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear.
It is encouraging to also see how the music lovers and fans are growing in record numbers to support the music. We are enthusiastic to see this wave of appreciation transcend across the border and overseas.
We would like to encourage more musicians, songwriters, and producers to keep submitting and spreading the word of AFRIMA so that we can celebrate together the progress and pinnacles of where African music is reaching", he added.
The 2019 AFRIMA Call for Entry which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries. Of the 8,157 entries submitted this year, Western Africa led the pack with 38% of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24%. Eastern Africa, Central Africa, and Northern Africa have 20%, 14%, and 4% respectively. The 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA sat in Lagos, Nigeria from Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to Tuesday, August 14 for screening, assessing, grading and selecting nominees into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories of AFRIMA.
The 2019 main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days packed with activities which include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.
The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.
6TH AFRIMA CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
AFRICAN FANS' FAVOURITE
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Davido
Nigeria
Wonder Woman
2
Ferre Gola
DRC
Pourquoi tu m'as fait ça ?
3
GIMS & Maluma
DRC
Hola Señorita (Maria)
4
Kuami Eugene
Ghana
Oheemaa Ft. KIDI
5
Magasco
Cameroon
Calling My Driver Ft. Mimie
6
Mohamed Ramadan
Egypt
Mafia
7
Skiibii
Nigeria
Sensima Ft. Reekado Banks
8
The Ben
Rwanda
Fine Girl
9
WCB Wasafi
Tanzania
Jibebe Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Mbosso & Lavalava
ALBUM OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Album Title
Name of Artist
Country
1
African Giant
Burna Boy
Nigeria
2
Afrikan Sauce
Sauti Sol
Kenya
3
Chulo Vibes
Timaya
Nigeria
4
Limpopo Champions League
Sho Madjozi
South Africa
5
Manyan-Nyan
Vusi Nova
South Africa
6
Naked
Nadia Nakai
South Africa
7
Omo Charlie Champagne
Simi
Nigeria
8
Poetic Trance
Aziz Sahmaoui
Morocco
9
Umqhele
Sjava
South Africa
10
Wilmer
Patoranking
Nigeria
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Aminux
Morocco
Bini W Binek
2
Burna Boy
Nigeria
Gbona
3
Daphne
Cameroon
Ne Lâches Pas
4
Davido
Nigeria
Wonder Woman
5
Diamond Platnumz
Tanzania
Kanyaga
6
Nasty C
South Africa
SMA Ft. Rowlene
7
Prince Kaybee
South Africa
Banomoya Ft. Buslswa & TNS
8
Tamer Hosny
Egypt
Naseny Leh
9
Wizkid
Nigeria
Fever
BEST AFRICAN ACT IN THE DIASPORA
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Aya Nakamura
Mali
Pookie
2
Aziz Sahmaoui
Morocco
Nouria
3
Brian Nhira
Zimbabwe
Til Death Do Us Part
4
GIMS
DRC
Hola Señorita (Maria) Ft. Maluma
5
Hiro
DRC
À Découvert Ft. Ninho
6
Lbenj
Morocco
Amoureux Tombé Ft. Mounim Slimani & DJ Med
7
Manno Beats
Chad
Akouna Ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou
8
Sookling
Algeria
Espérance
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
Name of Artists/Collaborators
Country
Track title
1
AKA Ft. Yanga Chief
South Africa
Jika
2
Anselmo Ralph Ft. C4 Pedro
Angola
Pra Cuiar Mais
3
Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
Nigeria
Killin Dem
4
Dammy Krane Ft. Olamide, Pearl Thusi & Medikal
Nigeria
Balance Well
5
Davido & Chris Brown
Nigeria/USA
Blow My Mind
6
Farid Bang & French Montana & Khaled
Algeria/Morocco
Maghreb Gang
7
Kizz Daniel Ft. Davido
Nigeria
One Ticket
8
Larry Gaaga Ft. Wizkid
Nigeria
Low
9
Nasty C Ft. Rowlene
South Africa
SMA
10
Prince Kaybee Ft. Busiswa and TNS
South Africa
Banomoya
11
Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz
Tanzania
Tetema
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
2Baba
Nigeria
Oyi
2
Adil Assil
Morocco
Lala Moulati
3
Fally Ipupa
DRC
Aime-moi
4
Kerozen
Cote d'Ivoire
La Victoire
5
Kizz Daniel
Nigeria
Madu
6
Mbosso
Tanzania
Hodari
7
Salatiel
Cameroon
Anita
8
Salif Keita
Mali
Tonton
9
Sjava
South Africa
Umama
10
Tamy Moyo
Zimbabwe
Kwandinobva
11
Tiwa Savage
Nigeria
One
BEST AFRICAN DANCE OR CHOREOGRAPHY
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Aminux
Morocco
Bini W Binek
2
Diamond Platnumz
Tanzania
Inama Ft. Fally Ipupa
3
DJ Arafat
Cote d'Ivoire
Moto Moto
4
Irene Namatovu
Uganda
Tweyanze
5
Niniola
Nigeria
Bana
6
Olamide
Nigeria
Woske
7
Rayvanny
Tanzania
Tetema Ft. Diamond Platnumz
8
Serge Beynaud
Cote d'Ivoire
Kota Na Kota
9
Toofan
Togo
Gbessi Gbeko
BEST AFRICAN DJ
Name of DJ
Country
Track title
1
Black Coffee (& David Guetta)
South Africa
Drive Ft. Delilah Montagu
2
DJ Africano
Morocco
Ch3andek Ft. Muslim
3
DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel
South Africa
iWalk Ya Phara Ft. Moonchild Sanelly, K.O & Zulu Mkhathini
4
DJ Moh Green
Algeria
Africa Proud Ft. Wally B. Seck, Iba One, Josey, Fanicko, Stanley Enow, Kafon, Heritier, Dub Afrika & Bgmfk
5
DJ Neptune
Nigeria
Demo Ft. Davido
6
DJ Spinall
Nigeria
Dis Love Ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage
7
DJ Tunez
Nigeria
Turn Up Ft. Wizkid & Reekado
8
DJ Zinhle
South Africa
Umlilo
9
RJ The DJ
Tanzania
Good Time Drip Ft. Abba, Country Boy, Giggy Money, Sanja Boy & Queen Darleen
BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND
Name of Duo, Group or Band
Country
Track title
1
B2C Kampala Boyz
Uganda
Yatonda
2
Charly Na Nina
Rwanda
Komeza Unyirebere
3
Dream Boyz & Nelson Freitas
Angola
Falta de Mim
4
Jano Band
Ethiopia
Yetikur Almaz
5
Kika Troupe
Uganda
Nabalanga
6
Mi Casa
South Africa
TOCA Ft. Jay Em
7
Sauti Sol
Kenya
Extravaganza Ft. Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige & Kaskazini
8
Toofan
Togo
Ou Lè Ft. Jacob Desvarieux & Kassav
9
WCB Wasafi
Tanzania
Jibebe Ft. Diamond Platnumz & Mbosso & Lavalava
BEST AFRICA ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Black Coffee & David Guetta
South Africa
Drive Ft. Delilah Montagu
2
DJ Maphorisa, DJ Raybel
South Africa
iWalk Ya Phara Ft. Moonchild Sanelly
3
Guiltybeatz, Mr. Eazi & Kwesi Arthur
Ghana/Nigeria
Pilolo
4
Manno Beats
Chad
Akouna Ft. Afrotronix & Vox Sambou
5
Mobi Dixon
South Africa
Abantu Ft. Samthing Soweto
6
Niniola
Nigeria
Bana
7
Olamide
Nigeria
Woske
8
Prince Kaybee
South Africa
Banomoya Ft. Buslswa & TNS
9
Sho Madjozi
South Africa
Wakanda Forever Ft. Ycee
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP-HOP
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Biura
Angola
Fora Da Zona Ft. Bruno AG & Jéssica Pitbull
2
DJ Africano
Morocco
Ch3andek Ft. Muslim
3
Falz
Nigeria
Hypocrite Ft. Demmie Vee
4
Khaligraph Jones
Kenya
Leave Me Alone (Wachana Na Nimi)
5
Nadia Nakai
South Africa
Imma Boss
6
Nasty C
South Africa
SMA Ft. Rowlene
7
Nyashinski
Kenya
Marathon Runner
8
Sarkodie
Ghana
Bibii Ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, Obkay & CJ
9
Soolking
Morocco
Esperance
10
The Big Hash
South Africa
Circles
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Black Motion
South Africa
Joy Joy Ft. Brenden Praise
2
Brymo
Nigeria
Bá'núsọ
3
Carmen Souza
Cabo Verde
Soul Searching
4
Judith Sephuma
South Africa
Dance
5
Mandisi Dyantyis
South Africa
Somandla
6
Owen & Tiana
Gabon
African Time
7
Ray Lema
DRC
Transcendance
8
Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
South Africa
African Heart
BEST AFRICAN RAPPER/LYRICIST
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Biura
Angola
Fora Da Zona Ft. Bruno AG & Jéssica Pitbull
2
Double S
Uganda
Certy Ft. Skepta
3
Frank Casino
South Africa
Sudden Ft. Cassper Nyovest & Major Leage DJz
4
Khaligraph Jones
Kenya
Superman
5
Nadia Nakai
South Africa
Imma Boss
6
Nasty C
South Africa
SMA Ft. Rowlene
7
Nyashinski
Kenya
Marathon Runner
8
Sarkodie
Ghana
Bibii Ft. LJ, Tulenkey, Frequency, K. Mole, ToyBoi, Yeyo, Amerado, 2Fyngers, Obkay & CJ
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Diamond Platnumz
Tanzania
Kanyaga
2
Fireboy DML
Nigeria
Jealous
3
Joeboy
Nigeria
Baby
4
Magasco
Cameroon
Calling My Driver Ft. Mimie
5
Mlindo The Vocalist
South Africa
Macala Ft. Sfeesoh, Kwesta & Thabsie
6
Rema
Nigeria
Dumebi
7
Skiibii
Nigeria
Sensima Ft. Reekado Banks
8
Vanessa Mdee
Tanzania
Moyo
9
Wax Dey
Cameroon
Magufuli Ft. Mr. Leo & Locko
10
Yann'Sine
Morocco
J'essaie
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN REGGAE, RAGGA OR DANCEHALL
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Daphne
Cameroon
Ne Lâches Pas
2
Navy Kenzo
Tanzania
Roll It
3
Patoranking
Nigeria
Confirm Ft. Davido
4
Praiz
Nigeria
Hustle Ft. Stonebwoy
5
Rosa Ree
Tanzania
Dip n Wine It Ft. G Nako
6
Rudeboy
Nigeria
Reason With Me
7
Shatta Wale
Ghana
My Level
8
Stonebwoy
Ghana
Tuff Seed
9
Timaya
Nigeria
Balance
10
Winky D
Zimbabwe
MuGarden Ft. Gemma
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R'N'B & SOUL
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Ahmed Soultan
Morocco
Draw My Life
2
Anna Joyce
Angola
Destino
3
C4 Pedro
Angola
Se Eu Soubesse
4
Davido & Chris Brown
Nigeria
Blow My Mind
5
Hillzy
Zimbabwe
TV Room Ft. Garry Mapanzure
6
Landrick
Angola
Distância
7
Locko
Cameroon
Let Go
8
Sarz & WurlD
Nigeria
Trobul
9
Sidiki Diabaté
Mali
I Love You
10
Tellaman & Shekinah & Nasty C
South Africa
Whipped
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Ahmed Soultan
Morocco
Wonder
2
Cairokee
Egypt
Kan Lak Ma'aya
3
Cobhams Asuquo
Nigeria
Starlight
4
Daphil Colag
Nigeria
My Season
5
Jano Band
Ethiopia
Yetikur Almaz
6
Jeremy Loops
South Africa
Gold
7
Mohombi
Congo
Hello Ft. Youssou N'dour
8
Rash
Kenya
Grave Robbers
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Abrham Belanyeh
Ethiopia
Ete Abay
2
Aziz Sahmaoui
Morocco
Le Peur-Nogcha
3
Candy
South Africa
Nathinga
4
Hamada Helal
Egypt
Ashrab Shai
5
Irene Namatovu
Uganda
Tweyanze
6
Salif Keita
Mali
Gnamale Ft. Ladysmith Black Mambazo
7
Sherine
Egypt
Kadabeen
8
Yared Negu
Ethiopia
Adimera
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Afrie
Uganda
Let Her Know
2
Judy Stevens
Kenya
Loco
3
Kanvee Adams
Liberia
Daily Prayer
4
Kelly Khumalo
South Africa
Jehova Ft. J Flo
5
Nabila
Cameroon
Ca Va Aller
6
Nada Azhari
Morocco
Jrit
7
Ntokozo Mbanbo
South Africa
We Pray for More
8
Olivia Ambani
Kenya
Better Than Just Fine
9
Teni
Nigeria
Uyo Meyo
BEST MALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Daphil Colag
Nigeria
My Season
2
Hamza El Fadly
Morocco
Ma Nensak
3
Harmonize
Tanzania
Never Give Up
4
Johnny Drille
Nigeria
Papa
5
Mr. Leo
Cameroon
Amen
6
Ommy Dimpoz
Tanzania
Ni Wewe
7
Onesimus
Malawi
Sounds of Peace
8
Tim Godfrey
Nigeria
Nara Ft. Travis Greene
BEST AFRICAN VIDEO
Name of Video Director
Country
Track title
1
Adasa Cookey
Nigeria
Jericho' by Simi Ft. Patoranking
2
Director Kenny
Tanzania
Tetema' by Rayvanny Ft. Diamond Platnumz
3
Jypheal Tayorault
Cote d'Ivoire
I Love You' by Sidiki Diabaté
4
REX
Ghana
Oheemaa' by Kuami Eugene Ft. KIDI
5
Said El Marouk
Egypt/Lebanon
Naseny Leh' by Tamer Hosny
6
Tebego 'Tebza' Malope
South Africa
Ngwa' by Blick Bassy
7
Vusa Blaqs
Zimbabwe
Dzamutsana' by Jah Prayzah
MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA
Name of Artist
Country
Track title
1
Ariel Sheney
Cote d'Ivoire
Amina
2
Bráulio Alexandre
Angola
Que Nada Nos Separe Ft. Rui Orlando & DJ Malvado
3
Farid Ghannam
Morocco
Belgana
4
Fireboy DML
Nigeria
Jealous
5
Hillzy
Zimbabwe
TV Room Ft. Garry Mapanzure
6
Nada Azhari
Morocco
JRIT
7
Rema
Nigeria
Dumebi
8
Shan'L
Gabon
C'est Pas Les Gbés Gbés Gbés
9
The Big Hash
South Africa
Circles
10
Yann'Sine
Algeria
J'essaie
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
Name of Producer
Country
Album/Track (s) title
1
Kel P
Nigeria
On The Low (Burna Boy); Gbona (Burna Boy); Killin Dem (Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan)
Afrima Releases Final Nominees' List For The 6th Edition
...Nasty C, Davido, Burna Boy, Tamer Hosny lead 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List
... as late DJ Arafat scores two posthumous nominations
... Public voting to commence September 1, 2019
South Africa's prolific rapper and producer Nasty C; African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria's contemporary music talent, Burna Boy; and Northern Africa's brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees' List that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, on Sunday, August 25.
The Nominees' List comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA during the World Media Conference held in Lagos, Nigeria on August 14, 2019, and broadcast live around the world on Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower Radio and Kennis FM.
The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R'n'B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall to other coveted categories such as 'Song of the Year', 'Album of the Year', 'Producer of the Year' and 'Best African Collaboration' among others.
Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.
Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa's Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul.
Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans' Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R'n'B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for 'Blow My Mind with Chris Brown'.
Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with 'Killin Dem' featuring Zlatan'.
Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.
Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category), and South Africa's seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with 'Banomoya' featuring Busiswa & TNS.
The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.
Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform www.afrima.org Fans and followers of African music can access the online voting pages through the links on AFRIMA social media platforms or directly on the landing page on www.afrima.org .
Voting closes at midnight CAT on November 22.
Speaking on the release of the 6th AFRIMA final Nominees' List, Mr. Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said: "As with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent. As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced. We are confident that the nominees' list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard, as all regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear.
It is encouraging to also see how the music lovers and fans are growing in record numbers to support the music. We are enthusiastic to see this wave of appreciation transcend across the border and overseas.
We would like to encourage more musicians, songwriters, and producers to keep submitting and spreading the word of AFRIMA so that we can celebrate together the progress and pinnacles of where African music is reaching", he added.
The 2019 AFRIMA Call for Entry which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries. Of the 8,157 entries submitted this year, Western Africa led the pack with 38% of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24%. Eastern Africa, Central Africa, and Northern Africa have 20%, 14%, and 4% respectively. The 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA sat in Lagos, Nigeria from Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to Tuesday, August 14 for screening, assessing, grading and selecting nominees into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories of AFRIMA.
The 2019 main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days packed with activities which include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour of the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.
The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.
6TH AFRIMA CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
AFRICAN FANS' FAVOURITE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
BEST AFRICAN ACT IN THE DIASPORA
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY
BEST AFRICAN DANCE OR CHOREOGRAPHY
BEST AFRICAN DJ
BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND
BEST AFRICA ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP-HOP
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ
BEST AFRICAN RAPPER/LYRICIST
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN REGGAE, RAGGA OR DANCEHALL
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R'N'B & SOUL
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
BEST MALE ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
BEST AFRICAN VIDEO
MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT
SONG OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA