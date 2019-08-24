ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.08.2019 Celebrity

Monalisa Shares How Her Marriage Failed

By Staff Writer
Monalisa Shares How Her Marriage Failed

In her latest tell-all interview with TopNaija.ng, Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda-Coker finally reveals the real reasons why her first marriage failed.

The star actress and TV host, who endured being battered for over five years by her daughter’s father, exclusively narrates the exact incident that led to fleeing her matrimonial home with her only daughter at midnight and her eventual exit from the turbulent marriage.

FIRST PART

SECOND PART

---TopNaija.ng

TOP STORIES

NDC Primaries: I'll Arrest Any Racquet, Macho Man Or Landgua...
2 hours ago

¢7.6m Released For Participants Of Curriculum Training
2 hours ago

body-container-line