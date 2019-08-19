South Africa’s Media It Girl “bonang Matheba” Announced As Host For The Funky Brunch 1 Year Anniversary In Lagos

The Funky Brunch Lagos is the most anticipated lifestyle experience in Nigeria. The event always has in attendance the highest concentration of young and upwardly mobile professionals, premium influencers and celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industry.

The Funky Brunch Lagos has held a high reputation for delivering the best lifestyle experiences since its inception with it’s “Funky Spice” which has successfully delivered different editions of the ultimate lifestyle experience with special effects, a dynamic range of music from house music to hip hop and R&B which creates a gleeful atmosphere for all its guests. With each edition surpassing the other.

Bespoke PR is set to host another lifestyle experience infused with fashion, spice, music and everything in between, in Lagos once again as The Funky Brunch Lagos celebrates its 1 year anniversary with South Africa’s media personality Bonang Matheba to be the host of the experience.

“We are leaving no stone unturned as we anticipate the 1 year anniversary of The Funky Brunch Lagos.”- Efe Tommy (Founder The Funky Brunch Lagos).

Bonang Matheba

The Funky Brunch Lagos;

DATE: Sunday 1 September 2019.

VENUE: Balmoral Events Center, Federal Palace, VI.

ADDRESS: 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

TIME: 5 PM.

Campaign Tag: #TheFunkyBrunch #TheFunkyBrunchLagos #MyFunkyBrunchStyle