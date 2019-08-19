UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant

Miss Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor, 17-year-old undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK),Awka, has emerged winner of the 2019 edition of the Miss Teen Beauty Pageant.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teenager beat 10 other contestants to clinch the crown at the grand finale of the beauty fiesta held on Saturday night at Merit House in Abuja.

Also, Peculiar Timi ,19-year-old student of Ekiti State University, was named, among other five male contestants, as ‘Mr Teen 2019’ at the annual event organised by Make-A-Difference Youth Foundation(MADYF).

The new Mr and Miss Teen were then decorated with staff of office and were given plaques and certificates for service as ambassadors to herald visions and programs of MADYF in the next one year.

It was a night of glitz and glamour, as the 15 contestants took turns to showcase attires that depicted the profession they intend to pursue, and thereafter thrilled the audience to various cultural dances.

The teenagers first appeared on stage with sport attires, followed by the attires of their dreamed profession and then the cultural outfits of each of the tribe they represented.

The fashion style showcase was rounded off with conventional dinner attires which attracted ovation from the cheering audience.

Gabriella, who spoke amidst tears of joy, thanked the organisers of the event and pledged her commitment to the vision of the foundation during her reign.

She told NAN, on the sideline, that she participated in the last three editions of the pageant without winning the crown, until she clinched it at the fourth attempt.

“I am very excited because I never gave up and I am going to use that as an inspiration to encourage young people not to give up on their dreams no matter the challenges,”she said.

Mrs Janerose Buzugbe, Founder/President of MADYF, said that the Teens Pageants, now in its fifth edition, serves as flagship platform to discover, mentor and empower young Nigerians for positive impact.

According to her, the two winners will be sponsored on a 7-day trip to Dubai, among other opportunities.

She explained that the grand finale was preceded by a 7-day camping period where the teenagers were trained on entrepreneurial and leadership skills, talent discovery and character molding by seasoned professionals.

“This is to help them become self reliant and well grounded to succeed and make difference in their families and society at large.

“We encourage them to win early in life and then run with their success,”she said.

High point of the event was the presentation of certificate of participation to the contestants, and laurels to friend and partners of MADYF.