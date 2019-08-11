Nigeria Writer And Publisher, Vivian Lam Hosts WineAnd Dine Dinner To Mark Birthday

Nigeria Writer, Publisher and Pageant Consultant, Her Majesty, Vivian Lam will be hosting a Wine and Dine close door celebration, to mark her birthday as the luscious and delightful iconic Queen Mother turns plus one today in style. She is inviting friends and well-wishers to No.5, Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja at 7:00pm, where she would be hosting a birtday dinner.

According to the host and organizing committee of Vivian Lam birthday dinner tagged "Wine & Dine", the dress code is considered to be an outlook that is "smart and sexy". The dinner will be graced with several standup entertainment that cuts across comedy, poems, dance and most of all gift presentation.

Speaking exclusively with the celebrant in the early hours of today, she expressed her sincerest appreciation to God Almighty for the love, grace, mercy and abundance of favor, which she has been blessed with. Vivian Lam also reacted to the early birthday wishes, and gestures she has received from loved ones, darling friends and colleagues.

Vivian Lam is the Publisher of Nigeria entertainment celebrity magazine, "Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine", an international publication that has featured high profile personalities, contents and events. She has also written notable books on social change, which includes her recent which she titled NIGERIA: RE-Awakening the Giant. However, she looks forward to having a delectable dinner as she hosts friend to the Wine and Dine Birthday Dinner.