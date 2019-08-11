Modern Ghana logo

11.08.2019

By Nollywood Gists
ope Tedela covers latest edition of Vanguard Allure

Multi Award-Winning Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Tope Tedela, is the cover star for the latest edition of Vanguard Allure.

In his interview, the actor takes a strong stand on feminism saying he loves to,“...see women decide to not take any nonsense and actualise their highest selves”.

He also talks about his strengths, challenges and weaknesses as a man and how he strives to stand tall in all situations.

The actor also touches on Male privileges, his fashion sense and his plans for Nollywood as a filmmaker.

Grab a copy of the publication to read more.

