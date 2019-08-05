Rema Is Leading A New Generation As He Covers Tush Magazine’s Summer Issue

Since his debut into the Nigerian music industry, Rema has been on the go, nonstop. The 19-year-old’s life has been a speedy whirlwind ever since his announcement to Mavin Records. In just a few days after each of his EPs were released, his songs topped several charts and he is arguably the fastest growing artiste our music industry has ever seen.

In true Rema fashion, the Spider-man crooner wears a lemon overall jacket complemented with a pair of white sneakers for the cover image of the Magazine, while he is photographed in a black jacket with a red Spider-man mask for the insert editorial.

In a chat with the magazine, Rema opened up on how he got on D’Prince’s radar who eventually facilitated his signing to Jonzing World/Mavin Records. He also mentions how he is passionate about inspiring young people, making him the perfect poster boy for the new generation.

Also featured in this issue is talented alte songstress, Dami Oniru, new TV sensation Eniola Omoniyi, hit-maker Ozedikus and one of Uganda’s finest Sheila Gashumba amongst others.

Tush Magazine is available in digital and print version. You can get a free copy here – bit.ly/tm24download