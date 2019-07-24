Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
24.07.2019

How Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Others Arrived at Steve Babaeko’s Celebratory Party And Took Our Breath Away

By Nollywood Gists
Steve Babaeko’s exclusive soiree which took place Sunday, 21st of July 2019 at the exquisite The George hotel in Ikoyi Lagos was all shades of glitz and glam as the sleekest of Lagos’ elite blessed us with the very best of fashion.

Spotted in ace designers like Tope FNR, Jane Michael Ekanem amongst others, notable individuals like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Praiz, DJ Spinall, Gbemi O.O., Fade Ogunro, Lamide Akintobi, Eunice Omole, Bada Akintunde Johnson, Debola Williams, TeeA, Ayeni adekunle, Sola Mogaji, Toni Kan, Osagie Alonge, amongst many others gathered to celebrate X3M Group CEO, Steve Babaeko’s listing by Adweek as one of the world’s top 100 Creatives.

Here are some of the most captivating looks from the event’s attendees:

