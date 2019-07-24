Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Others Join Other Friends and Family To Celebrate X3M Ideas CEO, Steve Babaeko

It was an evening of tributes, laughter, cocktail drinks, canapés and music as friends, family and associates gathered to celebrate Steve Babaeko.

The event which was held at The George in Ikoyi, Lagos was put together by close associates of Steve to celebrate his recent recognition by AdWeek as one of the Top 100 Creatives in the world in 2019 saw the attendance of notable individuals like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Praiz, DJ Spinall, Gbemi O.O., Fade Ogunro, Lamide Akintobi, TeeA, Ayeni Adekunle, Debola Williams and Toni Kan, amongst others.

See more photos below:

