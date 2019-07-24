Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.07.2019 Nollywood Media

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Others Join Other Friends and Family To Celebrate X3M Ideas CEO, Steve Babaeko

By Bhm
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Others Join Other Friends and Family To Celebrate X3M Ideas CEO, Steve Babaeko
1 HOUR AGO NOLLYWOOD MEDIA

It was an evening of tributes, laughter, cocktail drinks, canapés and music as friends, family and associates gathered to celebrate Steve Babaeko.

The event which was held at The George in Ikoyi, Lagos was put together by close associates of Steve to celebrate his recent recognition by AdWeek as one of the Top 100 Creatives in the world in 2019 saw the attendance of notable individuals like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Praiz, DJ Spinall, Gbemi O.O., Fade Ogunro, Lamide Akintobi, TeeA, Ayeni Adekunle, Debola Williams and Toni Kan, amongst others.

See more photos below:

1h8a3868

1h8a3822

1h8a4015

1h8a4022

1h8a4026

1h8a4078

1h8a4156

1h8a4213

1h8a4251

1h8a4401

1h8a4429

1h8a4465

1h8a4515

1h8a4522

1h8a4552

1h8a4563

1h8a4568

1h8a4603

1h8a4676

1h8a4684

1h8a4690

1h8a4712

1h8a4738

1h8a4757

img 3538

img 3541

TOP STORIES

We killed 44 Ghanaians On The Orders Of Yahya Jammeh – Two G...

3 hours ago

Pratt Angry At Suggestions To Limit Press Freedom

3 hours ago

body-container-line