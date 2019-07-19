Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.07.2019 Celebrity Picks

Tana Adelana, Susan Peters, Kunle Remi, Grace the premiere of New Movie, “Rant Queens”

By Nollywood Gists
Tana Adelana, Susan Peters, Kunle Remi, Grace the premiere of New Movie, “Rant Queens”
2 HOURS AGO CELEBRITY PICKS

The premiere of the movie, Rant Queens took place last week at Terrakulture, Victoria Island Lagos. It was a night of glitz and glamour at the premiere of the movie Rant Queens, a movie that tells the story of a meddling mother who clashes with her controversial blogger daughter in a series of rants and ultimately the power of social media.

At the event, the executive producer Edak Willie was supported by her husband Aniekan Willie and also had in attendance several movie stars, colleagues and friends.

Tana Adelana, Susan Peters, Moyin Olutayo, Kunle Remi, Official Lolo, Daniel K. Daniel, and many more attended the event.

See photos below:

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.15_pm_1.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.17_pm.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.15_pm.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.04_pm.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.53_pm.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.10_pm.jpeg

719201990911_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.18_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.05_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.13_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.19_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.12_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.04_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.09_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.16_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.19_pm_2.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.19_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.10_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.11_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.06_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.14_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.13_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.16_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.11_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.03_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.17_pm_1.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.07_pm.jpeg

719201990912_whatsapp_image_20190718_at_4.48.18_pm_1.jpeg

TOP STORIES

Policeman Dumps Uniform, Joins NDC Race

5 hours ago

Old Men Stealing Gang Granted GH¢20,000 Bail

5 hours ago

body-container-line