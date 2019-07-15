Kojo Jones Ghana’s most eligible bachelor

It is no doubt that the business mogul Kojo Jones is admired by all. The business mogul who is also known for his fashion style is always seen looking all sharp and dapper in and out of occasions. we can say he has become the toast of the fashion world in Ghana.

His personality and style combined with his charisma makes him one of the most eligible bachelors in Ghana now. His love for God and humanity is admirable.

Well, many will ask who the lucky lady might be but it appears the young entrepreneur is single and ready to tie the knot once he finds his soul mate.

Well that being said, Mr.Kojo Jones please don’t forget to invite us to the wedding when you find our First Lady.