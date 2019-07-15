Modern Ghana logo

15.07.2019

Adaeze G Okoro: Newly crowned Miss Prestigious Nigeria stuns inofficial photoshoot

By Nollywood Gists
21 year old model, Adaeze G. Okoro shares new adorable photos after being crowned Miss Prestigious Nigeria 2019/20.

The event which took place at the citilodge hotel in Lekki, Lagos saw the emergence of Adaeze G. Okoro, a graduate of University of Port Harcourt emerging as the winner. She walked home with a mouthwatering cash prize and a branded Car.

Stylish, confident, fashionable and alluring, those are the words fit to describe the melanin beauty.The Abia state model has a distinctive personality;goal oriented and always want the best for everyone around her.

She is currently working on a project themed "Girl Child Orientation & empowerment". It's a mission to help the female child in the society especially the youths develop an interest on a positive course.

Her greatest dream is to unseat Folorunsho Alakija as the richest/most influential woman in Nigeria. It will be impressive to see her dream come through!. Check out breathtaking photos of the model below.

