Queen Anita - Beauty Queen, Fitness Enthusiast, Powerhouse

Queen Anita is a successful entrepreneur who has excelled as an ex-beauty queen, international marathon runner a fitness consultant, and a mother of three. She was born and raised in Festac Town, Lagos, Nigeria. Anita first stepped into the spotlight in 2004, when she won the very prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, and then went on to win the African Queen title at the Miss World Pageant later that year. She also represented Nigeria in other global beauty pageants including Miss Universe and Miss Tourism International held in Ukraine, where she emerged the first runner-up.

After several successful pageant tours, Anita returned to school and received a degree in International Business from the University of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. She opened 'The Baby Store' in 2011, and effectively began her entrepreneurial journey. As a result of the weight and lifestyle changes she went through during pregnancy, Anita returned to the University of Phoenix to study to become a Nutrition and Weight-loss Coach. As a fitness consultant, Anita's passions span from healthy living to general wellness. Through her company FitandFabNg, Anita encourages people to live their best lives in the healthiest way possible.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Anita picked up long-distance running in 2014. What initially began as an interest turned into something she was deeply passionate about. Anita ran her first marathon as part of the Access Bank Lagos Marathon in February 2018. Following that, she participated in the Charlottesville marathon in April 2018 and then Dubai Marathon in January 2019. She has her sights set on participating in marathons in New York, London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo next.

Anita has established a solid reputation as a successful entrepreneur with a strong, positive value system, and as an icon for health, fitness, beauty, and fashion. She is admired by many globally, and considered a trendsetter. She enjoys traveling for leisure and visiting new places.

