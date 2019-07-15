Idia Aisien Shares How to Make N1 Million on "Diary of a TV Girl"
By Nollywood Gists
JUL 15, 2019 CELEBRITY
Wanna know how to make N1 Million? Well, look no further, as Idia Aisien is here to tell you exactly how to do this!
In the latest episode of her vlog, "Diary of a TV Girl," the award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and Philanthropist, shares easy-to-follow tactics on how to work smart and earn N1 million in the blink of an eye.
Idia Aisien Shares How to Make N1 Million on "Diary of a TV Girl"
Wanna know how to make N1 Million? Well, look no further, as Idia Aisien is here to tell you exactly how to do this!
In the latest episode of her vlog, "Diary of a TV Girl," the award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and Philanthropist, shares easy-to-follow tactics on how to work smart and earn N1 million in the blink of an eye.
Watch to learn more!