Mercy Johnson to launch new ‘Kitchen Talk Show’

Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson Okojie is set to launch her new ‘kitchen talk show’ called Mercy’s Menu from July 2019 where she talks to fellow celebrities on their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.

The 13 episode show features veteran Nollywood actress, Liz Benson and other popular celebrities like AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Lolo 1, Maraji Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo) and of course, her beautiful family, Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry and Angel.

Shot on location at Pedini Bosch Kitchen in 2018, Mercy roots out juicy information from her guests on family, work, scandal and some of the most challenging points of their lives. The show promises to be exciting, funny and emotional.

The show is set to be aired from July 6, 2019, on African Magic Showcase just before Big Brother Nigeria highlights by 18.00 CAT (5.00pm Nigerian Time) on Saturdays.

It is produced by Real MJOTV and WildFlower Productions and is sponsored by Mr Chef Salt.