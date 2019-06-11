Akure Residents To Celebrate Democracy Day With Laffmattazz

This June, Maltina is all set to delight consumers and fans in Akure with a special edition of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz. The event which will be held on June 12 at the international events center, The Dome, Akure, is part of the 2019 lineup to celebrate six successful years of the show’s existence.

The June 12 show has a strong lineup of comedians and musicians including the show’s headliner, Gbenga Adeyinka, Helen Paul, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, and MC Lively, Ruggedman, Eedris Abdul Kareem amongst others.

With support from Maltina, Laffmattaz has brought happiness to fans in Ibadan as the tour kicked off its first edition on Easter Monday. The event themed “Gbe Body E”, had the likes of Omobaba, Funny Bone, Arole and other top comedians. There were musical performances by Ruggedman, Small Doctor and living legend, 2Baba; and Instagram sensation, Lasisi Elenu was also on hand to thrill guests with his unique style of humour rich in rants about Nigeria.

Laffmattazz was borne out of Gbenga Adeyinka’s desire to grow the impact of comedy across the South Western region of the country. The self-proclaimed Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), has had the longtime support of Maltina, as the event provides a good platform to express the brand’s mission of sharing happiness.

While speaking at the Ibadan edition, Oluseun Lawal, Senior Brand Manager for Maltina was quick to point out that the event gives the nation’s number one malt brand a great opportunity to connect with many fun lovers and delight them with the different benefits Maltina has to offer.

Beyond just refreshment at the event, Maltina will also be giving out prizes to lucky winners and providing fans with some other touchpoints to engage with the brand. Fans will also be entertained by a mix of veterans in the music industry and some new stars.

With over 50,000 fans entertained in the last six years of putting the show together, Gbenga Adeyinka will hope to create another memorable experience for many people who will be attending to celebrate the Democracy Day holiday.