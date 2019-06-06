Isabella Okafor Celebrates Birthday With Cute Photos

Ada Imo 2018 Winner Miss Isabella Okafor turned a year older today and to celebrate the memorable day, the glamorous beauty shared some classy photos which did justice to her gorgeousness.

Vulnerably beautiful, delicate, Isabella Okafor, slays minds in this shoot. The Imo State born Beauty Queen is a promising talent that is fast eating into people’s hearts both with her talent and beauty. That's why she’s called paragon of beauty.

2019 has been one of her best year ever as she set to celebrate her day with School students in Imo state and also the unveiling of her foundation Isabella Okafor Initiative

According to Isabella Okafor who Spoke through her Media Aid Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze said that the foundation Isabella Okafor Initiative will focus on Child mentorship and Development and also Environmental Sustainability.

I will try all within my strength to help the Federal Government and Also the State Government to make sure that our youth, mothers are well empowered and also have a better environment for conducive learning.

According to Mr. Emmanuel who used the Medium to wish her a happy birthday as she will be officially Unveiling the Foundation today at the Birthday Dinner.