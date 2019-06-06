"My Desire Is To Star In Cinema Movies And International Pageant" -Queen Obichie

Nigeria Ex-Beauty Queen and Top Model Miss Obichie Chidinma Doris, has made public her interest to feature in movies that will be premiered in cinemas Nationwide like Soap Opera. She talked on her interest to contest in a reknowned national and international pageant contest which will serve as a platform to expose her potentials and iconic impact to young girls and women across the world.

In this exclusive interview with AlexReports, the 24years old Ex-Beauty Queen, who is a political science graduate from Tansian University, takes a chart into her likes, visions, anticipations, values and standards that have guided her as a model and Beauty Queen.

While speaking exclusively, the 2014 Face of Spicy Winner, Queen Obichie Chidinma described her passion for movies, fashion designing, modelling and music, as she throws flash lights at her interest in adventurous engagements.

Her elegance, charisma and creative intelligence has built her a niche in the pageant industry and has always stood her out amongst models nationwide.

In her words, she says, "am glad to be celebrated as the beauty of the day in your famous online- media and also have the opportunity once again to be managed by Amity Global Network. I may have slowed down in modeling now because of my Youth Service in Abuja, but with this engaging interview and online profiling, am tempted to come back strong".

The lanky model possesses a good body language that combines well with her statistics of 6.0 in Height, 34 sized Bust and 36 in Waist. She loves black and grey colours and enjoys wheat and Melon soup natively referred to as "Egusi Soup".

Before now Queen Chidinma was crowned Face Of Unity Nigeria Diaspora 2012 and had contested for the 2015 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, the most prestigious and recognised pageant contest in Nigeria, where she emerged amongst the top 15 and since then her progression through success have remained undaunted.