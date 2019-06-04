Queen Mother Ezinne Oguledo Marks Birthday With Amazing Photos

Imo State born Queen Mother, Mrs. Ezinne Oguledo has marked her birthday yesterday with the release of stunning photos that reflects her kind heart; a graceful life and her antecedents in the realm of fulfilled achievements.

Her Majesty, Mrs Ezinne Oguledo has expressed her innermost gratifications to God Almighty for the gift of life, grace and joy. She made this expressions via an exclusive cell chat with our correspondent yesterday morning.

She was noticed to be filled with joy as she thanked everyone whom she already received goodwill messages and gifts from. Mrs. Ezinne is a happy mother of three kids and confident wife to her lovely husband.

Friends, family members, colleagues and well wishers have thrown words of congratulations to Mrs Ezinne, amongst them is a former University coursemate to the Celebrant, Amb. Alex Nwankwo, the CEO of Amity Global Network and a media Luminary in Nigeria, he wished her long life and encouraged her in the spirit of collective energies at improving the Nigeria society.

Nicknamed as ZyzyhazelQueen by friends, Ezinne has remained committed to hard work, as she is driven by the calling to significant in promoting humanity all the way. She is an Alumni of Anambra state University and presently working with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria - FAAN.