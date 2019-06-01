Drea Pizziconi shoots video for her global empowerment anthem 'Let Us Dance'

Musician/activist, Drea Pizziconi who recently premiered her new global empowerment anthem, 'Let Us Dance' featuring Maimouna Youssef and The Dap-Kings Horns, has shot the music video for the song.

The video which was shot in New York City is heavily hinged at empowering women all across the globe. The video also features a cameo appearance by women who were from different African countries to grace the video.

'Let Us Dance', as released worldwide, with all profits in 2019 supports the Campaign for Female Education's (CAMFED) work to educate girls in Africa. 'Let Us Dance', written and produced by Pizziconi with a rousing rap by Youssef, follows that invaluable narrative. 'Let Us Dance' is the first release of several new singles Pizziconi will be releasing in the coming months in support of her social justice activism and especially the right for women to speak up and share their stories of survival.

The multi-faceted musician is an award-winning music director, producer, and arranger, who is classically trained as a vocalist and percussionist, having toured extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East as a recitalist and featured artist. Her exposure to daily life around the world as a touring musician not only inspired her early social and entrepreneurial activism in favor of expanding education access for youth, but constantly reignited her storyteller musical roots, compelling her to write music that would give a voice to those without a platform to speak, so these critical stories of survival can be told.

Below are some images from the shoot; the video is due for release soon. You can also listen to the song here.