Idia Aisien is Stunning in Lancome's La Vien En Rose Campaign Photos

Award-winning TV Host, News Anchor, and Philanthropist, Idia Aisien, has been unveiled as one of the faces for Lancome’s new fragrance, ‘La Vie En Rose.’

Speaking about this milestone, Idia says:

“Being welcomed into the Lancome family is a dream come true! I strongly identify with the brand’s ethos of individuality and excellence in all its endeavors. These are qualities that I consciously try to apply to projects I take on in my everyday life.

During its over 78 years of success, Lancôme has become the # 1 brand in the luxury cosmetics market. I am proud to be associated with such a successful enterprise.”