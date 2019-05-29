Mike Ezuronye, Bobrisky, Linda Osifo, Shaffy Bello, DJSpinall And Other Celebrities Grace Wanneka’s Event

Nigerian hair mogul Nwanneka Nkuma popularly known as Mizwanneka launched her new hair line called Wanneka Super Pack Hair on the 26th of May, at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

It was indeed a night of class and glamour as the theme was, which had Nigerian favourite celebrities in attendance. Some of the celebrities in attendance were Lilian Esoro, Tolu Bally, Alex Amuche popularly called Alexunusual, Okuneye Idris properly known as Bobrisky, Mabel Makun popularly known as Midasinterior, Olawunmi Bamike popularly known as Bambam, Shaffy Bello, amongst others.

Denrele Edun who hosted the red carpet was not only full of life but also made sure to thrill the guests on the red carpet.

Nancy Isime and Jimmie who were the hosts for the night spiced up the event with their impeccable hosting skills and dance steps.

Mizwanneka brought her A game to the event as she stepped out in 3 different outfits styled by Swanky Jerry, Medllinboss and Tolubally. She is a definition of Class and Glam as she made a grand entrance.

Speaking on her success story in a documentary played at the event, Mizwanneka shared the good, bad and ugly sides of her journey and how they all moulded her into the great woman she is now.

Speaking on the goal of the new hairline, Mizwanneka stated that the Wanneka Super Pack Hair will provide affordable and available hair products to everyone, location won't be a barrier.

She then thanked her husband who has been a great support system and backbone, her mum who has been very supportive and also her friends and family members.

YOLO crooner, Seyishay and Tclassic thrilled the guests to their beautiful songs. The GGB dance crew also entertained the guests with energetic dance steps.

The launch and unveiling which was conducted by the hosts amassed a total sum of 5.7million niara.