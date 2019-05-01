Exclusive: Dayo Amusa Celebrates Fiance's Birthday In Grand Style

Modern Ghana logo

Broadwayafrica Tv
MAY 1, 2019 CELEBRITIES BIRTHDAY

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa over the weekend stepped out with her fiancé, Wale Ade for the first time. She hosted the auto dealer to a surprise dinner with four other couples at Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos.

Broadway TV got the exclusive pictures of the man who is based in United States but have offices across different states in Nigeria.

