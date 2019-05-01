Ex BBN Housemate Ifu Ennada Launches ‘5 Million a Day’ Initiative to Help Entrepreneurs Grow their Businesses

Beauty entrepreneur and multiple-award winning actress, Ifu Ennada, has been able to successfully turn her passion for natural hair care into a thriving multi-million naira business, BeautIFU Ennada.

She was able to attain this feat within 9 months of officially establishing the business, although; she had been working on the idea way before her Big Brother Naija days.

She has learned so many lessons on her entrepreneurship journey, and now, she has launched the ‘5 Million a Day’ initiative to share her knowledge with fellow entrepreneurs so that they too can learn how to grow their businesses into profitable entities.

Speaking on why this project is so important to her, Ifu says, “I understand perfectly how challenging it can be to run a financially viable business especially when you’re first starting out. However, I believe we are all lucky to be operating in the digital age, where at the click of a button, millions can learn about one’s brand and patronize. I’d like to share my knowledge about how I used digital media tools to my advantage to create a successful business, so I can help current and aspiring business owners.”

