Why Ooni of Ife Endorsed Our Movie, Street Kid – Movie Producer, Wale Muraina

The media has been full with the buzz of new Nollywood movie, Street Kid that is set to be available for viewing in multiple cinemas across the country. From Friday, May 24, the wait will be over and everyone can enjoy the movie. This was made known by the project coordinator, Mr. Wale Muraina who also revealed why the OOni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi endorsed the child-themed movie.

Street Kid tells a radical story of a young boy who after all entreaties could not afford to continue schooling, only to find himself selling on the street. Fate led him to help a rich kid win a national spelling competition in the indigenous language.

The movie producer, Wale Muraina revealed that part of the reason this movie was endorsed by the Ooni of Ife asides the message was the fact that the movie promotes the indigenous language spelling competition established by the monarch.

“Many people have wondered if the Ooni is monetarily tied to this project as the enthusiasm showed by the monarch to the project has been overwhelming. What many do not know is that Ooni of Ife is a custodian of Yoruba and indigenous culture and saw the movie as an art form that had the same objectives. The movie projected the indigenous language spelling competition established by the King and this is one of the reasons why he supported the project wholeheartedly. This is asides from the numerous messages laden in different parts of the movie for both adults and children, he said.”

He further went on to reveal that the movie has secured a release date for May 24, 2019, and all hands are on deck to make the movie a talking point in our national discourse for a very long time.

“The movie will now be released on Friday, May 24, 2019. We truly hope that when Street Kid movie is released nationwide, it will start a discussion amongst young people, policymakers, influencers, and government agencies. It is our greatest desire that these discussions will help further push Nigeria to its rightful place amongst the committee of nations, he concluded.”

