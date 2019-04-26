Fdn Queen Abayomi Hails Hon. Ned Nwoko For Victory At Abuja Fed High Court As Delta North Senator Elect.

Queen Ayobami Michaelson, Winner of Face of Democracy 2018/2019 has congratulated Hon Prince Ned Nwoko for his victory over the Delta North Senatorial Election controversies with Senator Peter Nwaboshi, which declares him the outright winner of the 2019 Delta North Senatorial election.

She made this congratulatory message during the Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers meeting, where Hon. Ned Nwoko was decorated as a Life Patron for the Entertainment group.

The victory came with the Federal High court sitting in Abuja dismissing the case by Senator Nwaboshi that refused the Independent National Electoral Commission from issuing a certificate of return to Hon. Ned Nwoko.

Hon. Ned Nwoko has recently made headline stories across Africa for his marriage with nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels, which has created countless controversies, arguments and misconceptions across the media space, especially on social media.

Queen Michaelson has praised the Billionaire Politician and Businessman, stating that his erudite capacity, distinctive impacts and benevolent demonstration to human development will continue to enhance his advancement through the ladder of undaunted success.