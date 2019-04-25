Patrick Akinfenwa, Mohammed Garuba, Adedotun Sulaiman, others attend the Grand Launch of Circa Privé
APR 25, 2019 NOLLYWOOD MEDIA
Circa Privé, Lagos’ new upscale and culture-setting dining experience indulged the city’s high society to a multi-sensory culinary experience.
Set in Circa Nonpareil’s uber-aesthetic space, the select guests were treated to a luxurious dining experience designed and curated by World-renowned Chef, Hadi Bazan.
Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, Mr & Mrs. Patrick Akinwuntan, Mena Ajakpovi among others from the world of finance, law and media were treated to an exquisite launch of the world-class dining destination set on the most exclusive waterfront real estate on the Island of Lagos.
The evening was a culinary experience like none ever known in the dynamic city of Lagos.
See images below:
Bisi Coker, Tinuade Oladipupo, Oluwole Coker
Mr Mena Ajakpovi and Mrs Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi
Chef Hadi Bazan, Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi, Mena Ajakpovi
Mr & Mrs Patrick Akinwuntan
Oyinda Adelumola, Adedotun Sulaiman, Mohammed Garuba
Mr Gboyega and Mrs Yinka Edu
Mr Yemi and Mrs Boroji Osindero
Hauwa Mukan and Timini Egbuson
Derin Odugbesan
Mimi Onalaja, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie
Sharon Ojong and Tosin Ogundadegbe