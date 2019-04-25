Patrick Akinfenwa, Mohammed Garuba, Adedotun Sulaiman, others attend the Grand Launch of Circa Privé

Circa Privé, Lagos’ new upscale and culture-setting dining experience indulged the city’s high society to a multi-sensory culinary experience.

Set in Circa Nonpareil’s uber-aesthetic space, the select guests were treated to a luxurious dining experience designed and curated by World-renowned Chef, Hadi Bazan.

Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, Mr & Mrs. Patrick Akinwuntan, Mena Ajakpovi among others from the world of finance, law and media were treated to an exquisite launch of the world-class dining destination set on the most exclusive waterfront real estate on the Island of Lagos.

The evening was a culinary experience like none ever known in the dynamic city of Lagos.

Bisi Coker, Tinuade Oladipupo, Oluwole Coker



Mr Mena Ajakpovi and Mrs Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi



Chef Hadi Bazan, Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi, Mena Ajakpovi

Mr & Mrs Patrick Akinwuntan



Oyinda Adelumola, Adedotun Sulaiman, Mohammed Garuba

Mr Gboyega and Mrs Yinka Edu



Mr Yemi and Mrs Boroji Osindero



Hauwa Mukan and Timini Egbuson



Derin Odugbesan



Mimi Onalaja, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie



Sharon Ojong and Tosin Ogundadegbe