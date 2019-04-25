Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
25.04.2019 Nollywood Media

Patrick Akinfenwa, Mohammed Garuba, Adedotun Sulaiman, others attend the Grand Launch of Circa Privé

Nollywood Gists
APR 25, 2019 NOLLYWOOD MEDIA

Circa Privé, Lagos’ new upscale and culture-setting dining experience indulged the city’s high society to a multi-sensory culinary experience.

Set in Circa Nonpareil’s uber-aesthetic space, the select guests were treated to a luxurious dining experience designed and curated by World-renowned Chef, Hadi Bazan.

Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, Mr & Mrs. Patrick Akinwuntan, Mena Ajakpovi among others from the world of finance, law and media were treated to an exquisite launch of the world-class dining destination set on the most exclusive waterfront real estate on the Island of Lagos.

The evening was a culinary experience like none ever known in the dynamic city of Lagos.

See images below:

425201974124 b0dfe69599fa4acbaa8869c1d3b8e90e

425201974124 d9af4c1db3324a6283718276246a2866

Bisi Coker, Tinuade Oladipupo, Oluwole Coker

425201974124 dc2ef53debb440f482d08db662d70caf

Mr Mena Ajakpovi and Mrs Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

425201974125 abdc57afd7c0425693346035e1b049d5

425201974125 b7c1febcd86141b2b0b337063c06b5a9

Chef Hadi Bazan, Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi, Mena Ajakpovi

425201974126 ac4b7f7d82aa474cb0486252c4e6f3d2

Mr & Mrs Patrick Akinwuntan

425201974126 ed1ed87fda04494db9dce47b2daa0f0d

Oyinda Adelumola, Adedotun Sulaiman, Mohammed Garuba

425201974126 806643236c494fd2a5a21bdd0fcbb432

Mr Gboyega and Mrs Yinka Edu

425201974127 8c46f334400b401ea4ca928e2e4cc37b

Mr Yemi and Mrs Boroji Osindero

425201974127 8b5b614464644dc89c4cfb6157738636

Hauwa Mukan and Timini Egbuson

425201974127 7f74c5f7dc154f099a6c1dc25160809a

Derin Odugbesan

425201974128 8d19c1d5a33b435d9a95824148d4be57

Mimi Onalaja, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie

425201974128 baa7b3dd69a9421298da66f57d2358e3

Sharon Ojong and Tosin Ogundadegbe

