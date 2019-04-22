NB Easter Carnival Locks Down Ten Cities

The picturesque moment in Easter celebrations that Nigerians had been waiting for began with an explosive opening night at the 2019 Easter Carnival in ten select cities nationwide on the 19th of April, 2019.

It was a fun filled day for a medley of music anthems, fitness and family-centric activities, games, giveaways, live streaming, singalongs, selfies and ice-cold beverages such as Goldberg, Heineken, Star Lager Beer, 33 Export, Maltina and Amstel Malta. Ground-shaking vibes from Nigeria's popular musicians rented the air which was a mixture of excitement, frenzy and glamour. From the drones to the turn-tables, the Easter fever was palpable.

Uyo, Abeokuta, Abuja, Onitsha, Enugu, Makurdi, Aba, Lagos, Ibadan and Benin recorded massive turnout of excitement buffs who arrived in droves to witness the opening night of this epic Easter experience. DJs dazzled gyrating feet with fast-paced mixes between performances which were staged against Nigerian Breweries branded psychedelic backdrops. Converging floodlights created the ambience for entertainment’s most elaborate Easter music treat in the ten cities.

“I had a great time today. I can’t wait for day 2 & 3! I’m definitely coming with all my friends and family tomorrow and next,” said Maduegwu Okey, a resident of Enugu, at the Easter Carnival.

The Easter Carnival which has as theme, “Dreamland of Enjoyment", runs till April 21st as music fans relish each night with their favourite music stars. The carnival is headlined by top-notch performers such as Burna Boy, Phyno, MI, Flavour, Reekado Banks, Slimcase, Orezi, Harrysong, Wande Coal, KCEE, Humblesmith, Obesere, Timaya, MC Galaxy amongst others.

The Easter Carnival is designed as an unparalleled fun filled experience to project Nigeria's passion for celebrations and showcase Nigeria's rich music heritage spread across the different zones. Nigeria is a multi-cultural nation with over 250 known ethnicities and over 300 languages. With a soaring record of huge music talents, Nigeria boasts of some of the finest contemporary musicians in the continent. Thus, music has become one of Nigeria’s authentic symbols of unity and identity.

With this Easter Carnival, the best influencers in popular music culture across the language barriers to speak the universal language of music, while reiterating the Nigerian Breweries’ commitment to promoting Nigerians’ love for celebrations and festivities.

Speaking further on the Easter Carnival, the Senior Trade-Marketing Manager: Strategic Programs, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Abayomi Abidakun said, “We at Nigerian Breweries pay attention to the needs and interests of our consumers. This has berthed iconic ideas like the Easter Carnival and we’re determined to every year bring together Nigerians across the country, uniting them in their love for celebrations availing them with exciting experiences to last a lifetime.”

The foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc has played a pivotal role in activating rich entertainment for people of diverse backgrounds to unite in unlimited enjoyment.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is notable for activating cultural and music festivals in Nigeria including Ojude Oba festival, Nigeria Beer Festival, Live Your Music, Hi-Life Fest and many more.