20.04.2019

Stunning pre wedding shoot of ex Nigerian beauty Queen Glory Brown

Nollywood
APR 20, 2019

Former Nigerian beauty queen Glory Brown is set to tie the knot with her heartthrob in Ohafia, Abia state.

Glory was crowned at the maiden edition of miss celebrity queen Nigeria before going on to win the queen of Aso international 2017.

Here are stunning pre-wedding shoot shared by the couple ahead of their traditional marriage on 20th, April.

