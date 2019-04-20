20.04.2019 Celebrity Picks Stunning pre wedding shoot of ex Nigerian beauty Queen Glory Brown Nollywood Gists Nollywood APR 20, 2019 CELEBRITY PICKS Former Nigerian beauty queen Glory Brown is set to tie the knot with her heartthrob in Ohafia, Abia state.Glory was crowned at the maiden edition of miss celebrity queen Nigeria before going on to win the queen of Aso international 2017.Here are stunning pre-wedding shoot shared by the couple ahead of their traditional marriage on 20th, April.
Stunning pre wedding shoot of ex Nigerian beauty Queen Glory Brown
Former Nigerian beauty queen Glory Brown is set to tie the knot with her heartthrob in Ohafia, Abia state.
Glory was crowned at the maiden edition of miss celebrity queen Nigeria before going on to win the queen of Aso international 2017.
Here are stunning pre-wedding shoot shared by the couple ahead of their traditional marriage on 20th, April.