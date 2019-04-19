Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.04.2019 Nollywood Exclusive

Tiwa Savage, 2baba and others Join Football Legend Carles Puyol For UEFA Champions League Tour

Bhm
Nollywood Tiwa Savage, 2baba and others Join Football Legend Carles Puyol For UEFA Champions League Tour
APR 19, 2019 NOLLYWOOD EXCLUSIVE

Popular Nigerian media personalities, Ehiz, Folu Storms and Uti Nwachukwu today joined other entertainers, executives and ex-footballers at an event hosted by Heineken® as part of the UEFA Champions League Tour.

Other celebrities present include Stephanie Coker, Nancy Isime, Darey Art-Alade and Charles Anazodo amongst others, as fans and consumers alike got a chance to meet the three-time UEFA Champions League winner and take lots of photos with the highly coveted trophy and other memorabilia from the world's biggest club football competition.

The night was heralded by special unmissable performances from Nigerian music royalty Tiwa Savage and 2baba.

See photos below:

ehiz folu and uti
darey
folu okocha puyol ehiz and uti
img 5029
img 5030
img 5031
img 5032
img 5033
img 5034
img 5038
img 5039
img 5040
img 5041
img 5042
img 5043
img 5045
img 5048
img 5057
img 5058
img 5059
img 5060
img 5061
img 5062
img 5063
img 5065
img 5066
img 5070
img 5076 2
nancy isime
puyol and okocha
puyol
tiwa savage
tiwa
tiwaa

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line