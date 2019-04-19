Tiwa Savage, 2baba and others Join Football Legend Carles Puyol For UEFA Champions League Tour

Popular Nigerian media personalities, Ehiz, Folu Storms and Uti Nwachukwu today joined other entertainers, executives and ex-footballers at an event hosted by Heineken® as part of the UEFA Champions League Tour.

Other celebrities present include Stephanie Coker, Nancy Isime, Darey Art-Alade and Charles Anazodo amongst others, as fans and consumers alike got a chance to meet the three-time UEFA Champions League winner and take lots of photos with the highly coveted trophy and other memorabilia from the world's biggest club football competition.

The night was heralded by special unmissable performances from Nigerian music royalty Tiwa Savage and 2baba.

See photos below:

