Olamide To Appear In First 2019 Concert This Saturday

Goldberg lager, Nigeria’s leading mainstream beer, is set to hold a special Easter edition of its flagship consumer engagement platform - Unlimited Faaji, and this time it’s holding in the capital of Lagos, Ikeja.

The event, which would be hosted at the Open Ground of Ikeja City Mall on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 7pm, will be headlined by Nigeria’s Afro Hip-Hop sensation,Olamide.

Unlimited Faaji is one of Goldberg’s platforms for engaging consumers and fun-seekers alike in an atmosphere of unmatched enjoyment across the country.

Since inception last year, the Unlimited Faaji train has travelled across the country dishing fun-filled enjoyable moments to consumers; delighting fun-seekers with top-rated music artistes and comedians, especially in locations like Lagos, Akure and Benin.

This Easter edition is, however, set to be the biggest music concert and would have star-artistes like Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, DJ Kaywise, Dotun and Odunlade Adekolasharing the stage with Olamideotherwise known by fans as Badoo.

Olamide came into the Nigerian music scene in 2010 with his break out single, Eni Duro, which earned him wide acclaim and mainstream attention.

Since then he has continued to set the pace in the industry with his mixture of witty Yoruba lyrics and catchy melodies, earning him a reputation for being one of the most talented Nigerian artists of our time.

Fresh off the release of his latest single, Woske,Olamide is set to deliver a stellar performance this Saturday, when he graces the stage of Goldberg Unlimited Faaji, ‘The Take Over’.

Speaking ahead of the event, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands Nigerian Breweries, Omotunde Adenusi, had this to say:

“We have had great pleasure presenting Unlimited Faaji to our consumers across the nation. We, however, wanted to make this edition, particularly special. Olamide is a great artist and we are excited to have him headline this edition. We can’t wait to treat fans and consumers to a night to remember when Unlimited Faaji comes to Ikeja City Mall, this Easter.”

Over the years, Goldberg has consistently pushed the bar in excellence, continually providing fans and consumers with remarkable enjoyable experiences that dial up the culture and traditions of the people, whilst also appreciating modern social conventions.

This perfect blend of both worlds has made Goldberg one of the most authentic consumer brands in the country.