12.04.2019 Music News

Burundian Socialist Belle 9ice Launches Music Careerwith "sabo"

Staff Writer
APR 12, 2019 MUSIC NEWS

Empire Avenue presents their new music act Belle 9ice, release her debut single produced by Amir Pro. the colorful music video Shot in Burundi by top music director Kent-P, “SABO" means a perfect man.

Belle 9ice is a Burundian socialist, and live music performer who has over the years established herself as a karaoke singer. In her new music venture, the husky-voiced songstress lures you into her world with a sultry tone and her amazing vocals. Thanks to Empire Avenue, the creators of mega-hits including Uranrya Bebe by Clemenine Kavyfeaturing Sat-B, No Love and Karabarya by Sat-B, NkuyaKuya by Best Life Music ft. MB Data. – Belle 9iceis already in great company as she takes on a new career path.

