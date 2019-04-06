Your Excellency, Goldberg Lager Thrills Consumers In Benin And Uromi

Premium quality Goldberg Lager on Saturday 30th of March, 2019 and Sunday 31st of March 2019, hosted consumers, brand loyalists, fans and music lovers to undiluted nights of fun in Uromi and Benin respectively.

Brewed to unique golden standards, Goldberg brought fun and excitement to consumers as they danced and celebrated all through, etching extraordinary experiences in their minds forever.

Goldberg Lager, with its intercity tour of fun filled activities, aims to drive consumer education on the brand’s credential story of ‘No Sugar Added’, communicating the non-existence of sugar in the beer.

Speaking after the event, Brand Manager, Goldberg Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede had this to say:

“I am happy that we’re in yet another city, delivering on our promise of pure undiluted entertainment over cold beer. We know how passionate Nigerians are about entertainment and enjoyment, we share this passion and we revel in bringing this platform to reward the loyalty of fans especially for choosing Goldberg.”

In its usual tradition, Goldberg also gave out fantastic gifts to lucky guests and consumers’ who participated in different activities at the venues.

Goldberg has, in recent weeks, brought fun-filled nights to consumers in cities in Ado Ekiti, Ondo, Abeokuta and Lagos and will be visiting other major cities like Ilesa, Warri and Ijebu in the coming weeks.