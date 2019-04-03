Youngest Boxoffice Queen Who Made N36 million at the cinemas is Number One again with Hire A Woman

Popular romantic comedy movie, Hire a Woman produced by the youngest boxoffice queen, ChinneyLove Eze has risen to number one position at the boxoffice among Nollywood films and number three in overall position which has all Hollywood and Nollywood movies.

Hire a Woman attained this position in just three days after release. The movie was released March 29th across cinemas in Nigeria. It is second to Captain Marvel and US in the overall rating at the weekend boxoffice.

Hire a Woman is about a guy who hired a girlfriend to get back at his ex at a picnic. Turn of events turned things on their heads and events quickly spiral out of his control and that of his female friends who plan the getaway.

Hire a woman stars former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada, Mike Godson, Alexx Ekubo, Shaffy Bello, Zynell Zuh, Nancy Isime as well as Desmond Elliot who directed the movie.

Chinny who became one of Nigeria’s youngest box office queen at the age of 28 with her first movie, Hire A Man that sold 36 million at the boxoffice earn her place among the elite boxoffice queens with impressive runs in 2017.

Now she is back at the boxoffice crushing numbers and cruising to number one, time will tell if she will repeat the feat.

Speaking, ChinneyLove Eze says the news of being number one Nollywood movie gladdens her heart and “Hire a Man” was inspired by the pressure that single, successful women face to get married in our immediate society.”