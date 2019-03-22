Modern Ghana logo

Nollywood Beauty | Mar 22, 2019

FON Queen, Joy Nguma puts curvy backside on display for VL Magazine cover

Face of Nigeria Queen 2018 Joy Nguma is the cover star for the latest issue of VL magazine tagged the Deluxe Edition. Joy donned a stunning sequined body fitted pink gown putting her super curvy backside on display.

Smothering for the shot, the beauty queen commanded even more attention with her flawless skin and stunning smokey eye makeup.

In the interview, she talked about her childhood experiences, family background, foray into the pageant system and lots more. On her plans for the next 5 years, the curvy queen noted that she hope to have set up an orphanage home and help the less privileged in the society.

She is currently working on creating awareness on cancer and its possible prevention.

