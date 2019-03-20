The Keik Foundation Visits Child Kidney Patient, Foot Medical Billsto Mark World Kidney Day

The Keik Foundation has commenced it's campaign on Kidney as it visited a child suffering from Kidney failure to mark the World Kidney Day in Niger state, Nigeria. This was confirmed to us by our correspondent who was at the location when Kiek Foundation team, led by it's founder, Mrs. Iyiegbu showed up.

The foundation visited Rabi Mohammed, a young girlchild battling with a chronic Kidney disease at the age of 13years. The foundation made kind gesture of funds, medicals and other relief materials to encourage and help the kid live a better healthy Life.

According to reports, the Foundation has made necessary commitments for consistent kidney dialysis session to manage the situation for the girlchild, Rabi. The Foundation also screened the children on the street of Gwagwalada community to commemorate the world kidney day.

In a reaction by Mrs. Iyiegbu, the Convener and founder of Kiek Foundation, called on the entire public to join her campaign to alleviate kidney problems especially amongst children. She also encouraged potential donor individuals and organisations to help make the situation of Ms Rabi a fruition, by visiting her at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

The family of Ms Rabi has expressed imperative gratitude to Kiek Foundation for their humanitarian gesture and care towards their daughter and sister.