Beauty Queen Testimony Williams Releases Photos To Mark Her Birthday

Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa, Her Majesty, Queen Testimony Williams has thrown out stunning and glamourous photos at her fans and followers to mark her birthday. She shared these photos via her Instagram handle in the early hours of her day.

She also hosted fans, family members, colleagues and friends to a dinner at exquisite Chinese Restaurant in Silverbird to appreciate everyone who made out time to celebrate with her. In attendance were pageant organisers, beauty queens, showbiz practitioners and young entrepreneurs in Abuja courtesy of her Management, Peace Ambassador Agency.

The reigning Miss Ambassador for Peace Queen also visited the IDP camp as an extension of her commitments to humanity, especially those leaving from hand to mouth. He engaged the feeding of over 300 kids to ensure that they share in the joys and happiness of her birthday celebration.

She encouraged Nigerians in the spirit of Peace to love and care for each other. She emphasied on the core values of peace and stressed on the reasons why we should at least try to maintain peace and order in our society.

The lanky, Beautiful and iconic damsel has received prayers, goodwill messages and congratulations from several persons from across the world to make this day a remarkable one. She has also thanked her brand, her colleagues, friends and fans for making this day such a significant and successful day.

While speaking during the dinner, Amb. Amafibe applauded the queen for her outstanding deliveries and remarkable achievement within the short time of her reign. He added that Queen Williams is a young lady whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be.