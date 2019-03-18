Miss-k, Crowned "100 Most Inspirational Women In The World" As She Wins Honorary Award On International Women's Day!!!!

Miss-K beamed of victory, this past weekend as she was celebrated on International Women’s day, at the third International W.A.W’s (Women Appreciating Women) Awards and Gala; an evening where inspirational women from all walks of life, were awarded for they contribution to society and supporting other women.

An event where Miss-K has been awarded an Honorary Awardfor her impact to contributing to other women’s empowerment and growth.

Moreover Miss-K has also been selected by the founder Dr.Long to be published in the WAW book of “100 Most Inspirational Women in the World.”

Miss-K who is an Afro-Caribbean Latina Artiste, Model, Humanitarian and Entrepreneur, without forgetting a passionate Supporter of women’s rights, has dedicated her time to inspire women for the past decade through her career, by becoming a barrier breaker herself, working her way into the forefront of fashion, earning her the right to be considered as a Supermodel in the field, who has previously been contracted by giant brands such former Vogue UK Editor, MTN Nigeria, African image Creators, and Rosemary Avenard Fashion House, including standing as a judge for emerging brand, such has Miss Ghana Tourism UK.

Despite the fact that Miss-K couldn’t attend the stylish event, she took to her social Media, to share those words:” How Grateful and blessed I feel for receiving such award.” She further added: “I was incredibly humbled when receiving the invitation from the founder Dr Pauline Long . She is an amazing visionary for having created such movement and I was even more humbled and astounded when she relayed the news to me that I would become the recipient of an honorary award. I am ever so happy to have been given such privilege”

Thus far, the WAW movement, has honoured 360 remarkable women, which has included many iconic names being inducted into the WAW’s hall of fame. Yet, only few have been presented with the WAW honorary Awards, such as: The First Lady of Jamaica, Juliet Holness, MP former President of Zimbabwe Dr. Joice Mujuru, Founder of Ann Franck Trust Gillian Walness MBE, and now the golden girl herself, Karina Theresa Martinez popularly known as Miss-K, just to name a few.

Inclusively Miss-K was inducted on their Hall Of Fame, alongside other amazing WAW women which is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of great women internationally who push for positive progress together.

This esteemed group grows with each induction ceremony as women continue to influence and shape the world of arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, healthcare and philanthropy.

Miss-K who is also known for her notorious curves, used such her voluptuous assets to create a positive change, by proving that women of all shape and size who are part of this society should be reflected in today’s fashion. All this leading her to inspire women to love and believe in themselves and embrace their shape & size no matter what.

Indeed, Miss-K has been a prominent force in the industry and has been such a believer in empowering women’s abilities to do more for themselves, as a result she has written a book titled “Powerful Beauty: Breaking barriers with Kurls, Kurves, and Konfidence”, which is due for release this year. A powerful tool containing 10 points that has led her to walk such successful path.