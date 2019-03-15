First Ever Startz Celebration Uncensored to honor Fella Makafui, Moesha and Funny Face

US based Marwus Entertainment Inc in partnership with REMYJ TAVERN LOUNGE this April is set to take Accra by storm with its Startz Celebration Uncensored initiative.

The star dubbed initiative which was put together by Mr Emmanuel Darko Junior, CEO of REMYJ TAVERN LOUNGE Ghana and Ms Monalisa Tsatsu Semaha, vice president and Concept Developer of Marwus Entertainment seeks to honor and award celebrities and personalities who are positively impacting lives and society with their fame and the little they have in the best way they can.

The first ever Startz Celebration Uncensored slated for April 27 this year comes off at the REMYJ TAVERN LOUNGE inside Tesano in Accra.

Also, the event in a broader picture seeks to motivate personalities and influential people both in Ghana and abroad to take keen and passionate interest in the issues affecting the less privileged and the marginalized in the society since they form part of the larger number who look up to them as role models and inspiration.

The bi-monthly event which is in its first edition will honor personalities like Moesha Buodong, Fella Makafui and star comedian Funny Face for their outstanding contribution and impact on the less privileged in society.

This is to foster love, unity and also inculcate the habit of giving back to society among Ghanaians and Africans as a whole to make the world a better place for all.