Gospel Singer Skalawee Set For South South Pre Album Tour Under Pharcyde Music

Port Harcourt City born Abuja based Gospel minister, Skalawee a.k.a "Nothing Pass God" has dropped a hint on his "Jesus Paid" South-South pre-album tour to churches, campuses, media houses scheduled for April 1, 2019, till the end of May 2019.

The singer who is actually one of the most trending and consistent gospel artistes since January 2019 has proven to the growing and populated gospel music fans and listeners that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Under Pharcyde music, Skalawee announced via his Instagram few days ago that he will be kicking off his Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State, and Calabar pre-Album tour. The tour which is tagged “Jesus Paid” also has the same tag and title as the album. According to the artist’s official publicity company, it explained that this album is one in a million, filled with so much hope, spiritual gifts and prophetic words to fill every troubled heart with happiness and breakthrough.

Skalawee has previously dropped 3 singles off the "Jesus Paid" album "Nothing Pass God" remix feat Samsong, "Baba Oh" and Miracle God, all gaining massive airplay around the globe.