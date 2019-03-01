Glam Africa Magazine Release Kupe Boys Shoot for Valentine’s Day

In Glam Africa’s latest edition ‘Think Smart’ they meet with the 4 heart throbs to talk about their new found fame and how life has been for them since they blew up on social media. In this issue Teddy , Yoyo , Jimmy and Habi tell all from love lives to pet peeves.

These four close friends from France had the whole internet going Kupe crazy after they created an Instagram video of them dancing to popular Afrobeats song ‘Kupe’ created by artist A-Star with their Kupe Challenge video. This viral video has crossed from Instagram to Twitter, landed on Snapchat and even on Facebook. They travelled to the UK; so it was only right that Glam Africa sat down with them to figure out who are the Kupe boys and why are they so popular.

The guys share whose idea it was to take part in the dance challenge and how it all started. Glam Africa also found out what the French hunks get up to when they’re not dancing on instagram. Find out more about your #MCM in this exclusive interview. To read the feature, grab a copy of Glam Africa magazine at www.glamafrica.com/magazine

Watch the behind the scenes video on Glam Africa Mag’s Youtube channel now, the full interview will be available next week!