Meet Queen Anyanwu Kelechi, Winner of the Iconic Empress World 2018

Queen Anyanwu Kelechi a Graduate of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Abia State was on the 16th of December 2018 at an event that saw over 400 people in attendance was Crowned the Iconic Empress World 2018 at the prestigious Summer Hills Event Center located at Goshen Estate In Enugu State.

The event saw some top nollywood actors and actresses in attendance and was also hosted by the Young and Vibrant Ex Pageant King / Model Emmanuel Somtochukwu.

Speaking at the Crowning of the New Queens the CEO of the iconic empress pageant Miss Ifeoma Faith Nebe, this event come to stay and will produce iconic queens that will be of help to the society, queens that will carry out significant project and also queens that are ready to work with the brand.

The Iconic Empress Pageant will also provide opportunities to those young ladies that feels that they have lost it all, it will be of help to boost the selfesteem of this girl's.

Other Queens that Where Also Crowned Are As Follows,

1st runner up: Ochuba Lois as The Iconic Empress international

2nd runner up: Okeke Chikodi Blessing as The Iconic Empress Africa

3rd runner up: Onuorah Chioma Esther as The Iconic Empress Top model

4th runner up: Akpan Rhoda as The Iconic Empress Tourism

5th runner up: Effiom Uduak Effiong as The Iconic Princess

Queen Kelechi Anyanwu uses the opportunity to thank the CEO Miss Ifeoma Faith for finding her Worthy to be the Main Queen and also the Judges for also playing a major part.

Kelechi Anyanwu also promised to do all with in her power and office to reach out to as many people as she can with the period of her reign as the Iconic Empress World