Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Nollywood Biz

Osas Ighodaro, Bolanle Olukanni, Michelle Dede & More AttendTheVimbai.Com Soft Launch

By Euphorique
Osas Ighodaro, Bolanle Olukanni, Michelle Dede & More AttendTheVimbai.Com Soft Launch

On a sunny Friday afternoon in Lagos, TV Host and Producer, Vimbai Mutinhiri, held an exclusive soft launch for her digital empowerment portal for young African women, thevimbai.com.

It was a fun-filled time of sisterhood, bonding, and honest conversations about issues and hot topics that are directly impacting the mindset and welfare of African women of this generation, such as regulations around skin lightening products and alleviating ‘period poverty’. Guests present had the opportunity to share their unique perspectives in a safe,

non-judgemental space. Vimbai highlighted how the platform was created for conversations such as these to continue online, in video series exclusive to the platform such as ‘In Her Shoes’.

During the event, all the fabulous ladies present enjoyed spa treatments provided by Oriki Spa, while sipping on Boschendal Wines, and feasting on delectable finger foods.

The eclectic guests in attendance included: Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Michelle Dede, Fade Ogunro, Mimi Onalaja, Tomike Alayande, Valerie Ike, Taje Prest, Olamide Olanrewaju, Yetty D, and more.

fade ogunro 1 c40a9791
flawless faces by jane guest 2
guest 3 guests
michelle dede taje prest mimi onalaja
tomike valerie ike vimbai bolinto
vimbai osas ighodaro ajibade vimbai valerie ike
vimbai solo vimbai

Photo Credit: Femi Alabede (Alfe Studios)
Supported By: Boschendal Wines, Oriki Spa, Nuban Beauty, Olores Candles,

AFA Sports
Media Partners: BellaNaija, ZUMI, Kamdora, Exquisite Magazine,

OloriSupergal, Cosmopolitan, Glamour

Nollywood Biz
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Signs new Deal with Transport Company
Nollywood super star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande others attend GallantStyle Launch (Photos)
GBOLAHAN ADETAYO TAKES DEBUT MOVIE,”AALA IFE” TO CINEMA
Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Unveils Clothing Line
TOP STORIES

2020: We Won't Allow Lawless NPP Vigilante Groups To Intimid...

1 hour ago

Weak Cedi Will Undo Work To Tame Inflation - EIU

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line