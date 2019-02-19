Modern Ghana logo

Mc Lively Stormed Deptford Lounge Uk

By Nollywood Gists
Mc Lively Stormed Deptford Lounge Uk
One of Nigeria’s finest social media sensation/influencer MC LIVELY stormed Deptford on 8thFebruary 2019 in the United kingdom alongside Nedu, Broda shaggy , Sean Dampte, and Frontline. The event which took place in London and Packaged by Akinlolu Jekins & Co Ltd was MC lively’s first ever solo hosted performance and with no doubt it was a massive turn out as fans reaction was mind blowing. Watch out more for Mc lively as he takes up other cities in Uk in completion of his UK TOUR.

Below are picture from the event
Follow MC livelye
Instagram : @mc_lively
Twitter: @mc_lively_

2192019112544 img20190211wa0078

2192019112544 img20190211wa0079

2192019112544 img20190211wa0083

2192019112544 img20190211wa0075

2192019112544 img20190211wa0098

2192019112545 img20190211wa0111 1

2192019112545 img20190211wa0112

2192019112545 img20190211wa0110

2192019112545 img20190211wa0114

2192019112545 img20190211wa0113

