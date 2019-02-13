Modern Ghana logo

5 hours ago

Nollywood Grants Nigerians An Election Wish with Code Wilo

By Temidayo Sesan
From the Producers of the box office hit, ‘The Eve’ comes ‘Code Wilo’ a film perfect for the election period.

With elections just a few days away, ‘Code Wilo’, discusses the themes of election violence, political tension, party politics and the general unease that leads up to the election day in Nigeria.

Code Wilo tells its story using popular talents like Zach Orji, Eucharia Anunobi, fan favorites; Gabriel Afolayan, Kalu Ikeagwu, starlet, Bikiya Graham-Douglas and more. It follows the story of a female gubernatorial aspirant who gets more than a rude shock at an event that was meant to change the course of her life positively.

She now has to fight for more than the right to serve her people and, her own life.

‘Code Wilo’ was shot mainly on location in Bayelsa state with a lot of emphasis placed on the scenic beauty of the beautiful state.

