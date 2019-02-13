South East Heroes Awards is Set To Honour Heroes From the East - Emmanuel Anabueze

All in set for the South–East Heroes Awards organize by the Newsland Integrated Media Services. The award, which is to honour deserving sons and daughters of the South East, has promised to be fair in its choice of recipients.

According to the organizer, Emmanuel Anabueze , he said after looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of South-East, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.

“Anambra State is peaceful and very strategic in the South-East; its peace or otherwise can affect other states in the region in one way or the others, that is why we chose it as host state.

“Its about humanitarian initiatives that have impacted the society, especially in the South-East.’’

“Peace in the South East is very crucial to our economic survival as a nation, especially in this Period we are facing.

“We must do everything collectively to sustain peace in the region, and that is the essence of choosing the theme for the Award,’’ he said.

The South–East Awards is an annual award that honours Nigerians, especially those from the South-East who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region.

The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and background.

The Award Categories are as follows: Life Time Achievements Award,

Governor of the Year, First Lady Of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year,

Traditional Ruler of the Year, Woman of the Year,Man Of the Year, Company of the Year, NGO of the Year,Male Lawmaker Of The Year,Female Lawmaker of the Year,Security & Infrastructural Development Award,

Human Development Award, Award For Excellence in Leadership, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Media Icon of the Year, Comedian of the Year,

Actor of the Year, Actress of the Year,

Musician of the Year, Excellence in Humanitarian Services, Grassroots Transformation Award, Peace Builder Of the Year, Youth Ambassador of the Year and Beauty Queen of the Year.

The event is set to hold on the 13th Of April 2019 at the Prestigious Cihchotel Classique Hotel Emma Nnaemeka Street by Arthur Eze Avenue Unizik Junction,Awka Anambra State