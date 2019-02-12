Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Feb 12, 2019 | Nollywood Glamour

Miss Tourism Africa 2018/19 shares adorable photos

By Miss Lilian
Miss Tourism Africa 2018/19 shares adorable photos

24 year old model, Esther Ogechi Gabriel shares new adorable photos after being crowned Miss Tourism Africa 2018/19.

The event which took place at Moty suite hotel in Calabar saw the emergence of Esther ogechi, an undergraduate student of University of Port Harcourt emerging as the winner. She walked home with an eye popping cash prize and a branded Car.

The Abia state model who is popularly known as African Barbie has a distinctive personality;goal oriented and always want the best for everyone around her.

Deep-rooted in her love for pageantry, Easter had earlier contested in Miss Nigeria, Queen Africa international and Miss Earth Nigeria were she won special accolade before winning the conveted crown at the last edition of Miss Tourism Africa.

She is currently working on a project themed "Preserving our Environment through ETourism". It's a mission to promote tourism in Africa while also educating the importance of having a clean/save environment.

Her dream is to become the first female president of Nigeria. Check out breathtaking photos of the model below.

2122019112244 img20190208wa0015

2122019112244 img20190210wa0006

2122019112244 img20190208wa0014

2122019112244 img20190208wa0016

Nollywood Glamour
Powered By Modern Ghana
West African Artists need more International opportunities
Toni Tones Sizzles on the Cover of Aura Magazine
Avore Style Presents The ‘Womanity’ featuring Nigerian Media Personality
Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Set to Remove More Ribs to Get New Shape
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

7 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line