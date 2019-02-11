Modern Ghana logo

46 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Davido Voted 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian

By Prince Akpah
HKN Music CEO and Musician, Davido has been voted the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the 3rd edition of the annual ranking poll by international rating firm, Avance Media.

Davido who was nominated in the Entertainment category for his works in the showbiz industry across the globe got his massive endorsement after winning a well contested poll among 100 most influential young Nigerians nominated in diverse categories

The multiple award winning artiste known in private life as David Adedeji Adeleke is a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The ranking which was launched in 2016 by Avance Media has been won by Actress, Funke Akindele (2016) & Footballer, Victor Moses (2017).

Following keenly in the 2018 ranking are: Musician, Wizkid, Krystal Digital CEO, Tope Ogunsemo, Footballer, Ahmed Musa, and For Lekan Bamidele & Co’s, Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan who were voted among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians.

Media personality and host of Keeping It Real with Adeola, Adeola Fayehun who got the 9th position also got the nod as the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian woman during the poll.

Sharing insights about this year’s polls, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned; the ranking was instituted to highlight the works of young Nigerians who are contributing in diverse ways towards the advancement of development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Avance Media also runs same initiative in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, DR Congo, Ghana & Cameroon in partnership with various organisations and is expected to release a global ranking in 2019.

Below are winners in the various categories:

  1. Business - Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella
  2. Entertainment - Davido – Musician
  3. Law & Governance - Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co
  4. Leadership & Civil Society - Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council
  5. Lifestyle - Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer
  6. Media - Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola
  7. Personal Development & Academia - Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital
  8. Science & Technology - Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware
  9. Social Entreprise & Philanthropy - Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative
  10. Sports - Ahmed Musa – Footballer, Al-Nassr FC & Super Eagles

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians

  1. Davido - Musician
  2. Wizkid - Musician
  3. Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital
  4. Ahmed Musa
  5. Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co
  6. Ikechukwu Uzoma - United Nations
  7. Alex Iwobi
  8. Falz - Musician
  9. Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola
  10. Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella
  11. Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative
  12. Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware
  13. Alex Iheanacho - Money Sense Africa
  14. Bukola Bolarinwa - Sickle Cell Aid Foundation
  15. Busari Bisayo - Project One Productions
  16. Grace Ihejiamaizu - iKapture Networks
  17. Williams Uchemba - Williams Uchemba Foundation
  18. Ubi Franklin - Made Men Music Group
  19. Oluwatobi Oyinlola - IoT Evangelist
  20. Ife Durosinmi – Etti - Author
  21. Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul - Lawyer
  22. Osagie Alonge - Pulse Nigeria
  23. Adekunle Gold - Musician
  24. Nkechi Okwuone - Code for Nigeria
  25. Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer
  26. Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council
  27. Seun Onigbinde - BudgIT
  28. Nancy Isime - Model
  29. Tolani Alli - Photographer
  30. Michael Ajayi - Enactus Nigeria
  31. Tosin Ajibade - Olori Supergal Media
  32. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - Flutterwave
  33. Simi - Musician
  34. Japheth J Omojuwa - Activist
  35. Moet Abebe - OAP
  36. Mikel Obi
  37. Fola David - Painter
  38. Hauwa Ojeifo - She Writes Woman
  39. Rosemary Ajuka - OAP
  40. Abimbola Omotoyosi Ogunmekan - WarriorStory.ng
  41. Chidera Okolie - Lawyer
  42. Samson Itodo - YIAGA
  43. Chichi Nwoko - Kwese Free Sports Nigeria
  44. Collins CK Chiemezie - The MADE Woman Foundation
  45. Kenny Blaq - Comedian
  46. Akinwande Durojaye - JustBrandIt
  47. Teslim Opemipo Omipidan - OldNaija.com
  48. Adepeju Jaiyeoba - Brown Button Foundation
  49. Tobi Obasa - Davtonlearn
  50. Tania Omotayo - Ziva Lagos
  51. Silas Adekunle - Reach Robotics
  52. Oluwaseun Ologun Williams - ECOWAS Youth Council
  53. Niniola Soleye - Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh - DRASA Health Trust
  54. Victor Moses
  55. Stanley Uzochukwu - Stanel Oil Group
  56. Tomi Adeyemi - Author
  57. Osi Suave - OAP
  58. Adenike O. Adebayo - Blogger
  59. Adesewa Josh - OAP
  60. Adetola Anita Adetoye - Beauty Consultant
  61. Tisan Bako - OAP
  62. Chike Ukaegbu - Presidential Candidate
  63. Joseph Agunbiade - Univelcity
  64. Olasupo Abideen - Brain Builders International
  65. Idia Aisien - OAP
  66. Uwabor Joshua - Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards
  67. Kene Rapu - Kene Rapu
  68. Dr. Moses Enokela - SonoCare
  69. Zuriel Oduwole
  70. Bashir Ahmad - PA - President of Nigeria
  71. Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin - Pearl Africa Foundation
  72. Kelechi Iheanacho
  73. Elo Umeh - Terragon Group
  74. Obinwanne Okeke - Invictus Group
  75. Eromo Egbejule - The Africa Report
  76. Chris Kwekowe - Slate Cube
  77. JohnBosco Onunkwo - JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation
  78. Tunde Kehinde - Lidya
  79. Ereme Abraham - Social Media Influencer
  80. Adeoye Ojo - Sureremit
  81. Maria Okanrende - OAP
  82. Beverly Naya - Actress
  83. Tonye Rex Idaminabo - ADC Candidate
  84. Olamide - Musician
  85. Ossai Ovie Success - PA - Governor, Delta State
  86. Kizz Daniel - Musician
  87. Michael Ugwu - Sony Music Western Africa
  88. Obinna Okwodu - Fibre
  89. Rahmon Ojukotola - Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation
  90. Adamu Garba - Politician
  91. Joyce Jacob - Joyce Jacob Beauty
  92. George Ugwuja - APC
  93. Seun Oluyemi - Y! Productions
  94. Quadri Aruna
  95. Wadi Ben-Hirki - Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation
  96. Evelyn Akhator
  97. Sambasa Nzeribe - Actor
  98. Odunayo Adekuoroye
  99. Oluwatobiloba Amusan
  100. Simidele Adeagbo

The 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking was conducted by Avance Media in partnership with Blue Blazer International, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, CliqAfrica, WatsUp TV, & MyNaijaNaira.com

For More information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or email [email protected], +233242307379

2112019122127 100miyn overall winner

2112019122128 100miyn final ranking

