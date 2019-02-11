Davido Voted 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian

HKN Music CEO and Musician, Davido has been voted the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the 3rd edition of the annual ranking poll by international rating firm, Avance Media.

Davido who was nominated in the Entertainment category for his works in the showbiz industry across the globe got his massive endorsement after winning a well contested poll among 100 most influential young Nigerians nominated in diverse categories

The multiple award winning artiste known in private life as David Adedeji Adeleke is a singer, songwriter and record producer.

The ranking which was launched in 2016 by Avance Media has been won by Actress, Funke Akindele (2016) & Footballer, Victor Moses (2017).

Following keenly in the 2018 ranking are: Musician, Wizkid, Krystal Digital CEO, Tope Ogunsemo, Footballer, Ahmed Musa, and For Lekan Bamidele & Co’s, Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan who were voted among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians.

Media personality and host of Keeping It Real with Adeola, Adeola Fayehun who got the 9th position also got the nod as the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian woman during the poll.

Sharing insights about this year’s polls, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned; the ranking was instituted to highlight the works of young Nigerians who are contributing in diverse ways towards the advancement of development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Avance Media also runs same initiative in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, DR Congo, Ghana & Cameroon in partnership with various organisations and is expected to release a global ranking in 2019.

Below are winners in the various categories:

Business - Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella Entertainment - Davido – Musician Law & Governance - Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co Leadership & Civil Society - Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council Lifestyle - Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer Media - Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola Personal Development & Academia - Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital Science & Technology - Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware Social Entreprise & Philanthropy - Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative Sports - Ahmed Musa – Footballer, Al-Nassr FC & Super Eagles

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians

Davido - Musician Wizkid - Musician Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital Ahmed Musa Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co Ikechukwu Uzoma - United Nations Alex Iwobi Falz - Musician Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware Alex Iheanacho - Money Sense Africa Bukola Bolarinwa - Sickle Cell Aid Foundation Busari Bisayo - Project One Productions Grace Ihejiamaizu - iKapture Networks Williams Uchemba - Williams Uchemba Foundation Ubi Franklin - Made Men Music Group Oluwatobi Oyinlola - IoT Evangelist Ife Durosinmi – Etti - Author Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul - Lawyer Osagie Alonge - Pulse Nigeria Adekunle Gold - Musician Nkechi Okwuone - Code for Nigeria Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council Seun Onigbinde - BudgIT Nancy Isime - Model Tolani Alli - Photographer Michael Ajayi - Enactus Nigeria Tosin Ajibade - Olori Supergal Media Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - Flutterwave Simi - Musician Japheth J Omojuwa - Activist Moet Abebe - OAP Mikel Obi Fola David - Painter Hauwa Ojeifo - She Writes Woman Rosemary Ajuka - OAP Abimbola Omotoyosi Ogunmekan - WarriorStory.ng Chidera Okolie - Lawyer Samson Itodo - YIAGA Chichi Nwoko - Kwese Free Sports Nigeria Collins CK Chiemezie - The MADE Woman Foundation Kenny Blaq - Comedian Akinwande Durojaye - JustBrandIt Teslim Opemipo Omipidan - OldNaija.com Adepeju Jaiyeoba - Brown Button Foundation Tobi Obasa - Davtonlearn Tania Omotayo - Ziva Lagos Silas Adekunle - Reach Robotics Oluwaseun Ologun Williams - ECOWAS Youth Council Niniola Soleye - Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh - DRASA Health Trust Victor Moses Stanley Uzochukwu - Stanel Oil Group Tomi Adeyemi - Author Osi Suave - OAP Adenike O. Adebayo - Blogger Adesewa Josh - OAP Adetola Anita Adetoye - Beauty Consultant Tisan Bako - OAP Chike Ukaegbu - Presidential Candidate Joseph Agunbiade - Univelcity Olasupo Abideen - Brain Builders International Idia Aisien - OAP Uwabor Joshua - Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards Kene Rapu - Kene Rapu Dr. Moses Enokela - SonoCare Zuriel Oduwole Bashir Ahmad - PA - President of Nigeria Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin - Pearl Africa Foundation Kelechi Iheanacho Elo Umeh - Terragon Group Obinwanne Okeke - Invictus Group Eromo Egbejule - The Africa Report Chris Kwekowe - Slate Cube JohnBosco Onunkwo - JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation Tunde Kehinde - Lidya Ereme Abraham - Social Media Influencer Adeoye Ojo - Sureremit Maria Okanrende - OAP Beverly Naya - Actress Tonye Rex Idaminabo - ADC Candidate Olamide - Musician Ossai Ovie Success - PA - Governor, Delta State Kizz Daniel - Musician Michael Ugwu - Sony Music Western Africa Obinna Okwodu - Fibre Rahmon Ojukotola - Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation Adamu Garba - Politician Joyce Jacob - Joyce Jacob Beauty George Ugwuja - APC Seun Oluyemi - Y! Productions Quadri Aruna Wadi Ben-Hirki - Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation Evelyn Akhator Sambasa Nzeribe - Actor Odunayo Adekuoroye Oluwatobiloba Amusan Simidele Adeagbo

The 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking was conducted by Avance Media in partnership with Blue Blazer International, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, CliqAfrica, WatsUp TV, & MyNaijaNaira.com

For More information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or email [email protected], +233242307379