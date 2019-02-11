Davido Voted 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian

HKN Music CEO and Musician, Davido has been voted the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the 3rd edition of the annual ranking poll by international rating firm, Avance Media.
Davido who was nominated in the Entertainment category for his works in the showbiz industry across the globe got his massive endorsement after winning a well contested poll among 100 most influential young Nigerians nominated in diverse categories
The multiple award winning artiste known in private life as David Adedeji Adeleke is a singer, songwriter and record producer.
The ranking which was launched in 2016 by Avance Media has been won by Actress, Funke Akindele (2016) & Footballer, Victor Moses (2017).
Following keenly in the 2018 ranking are: Musician, Wizkid, Krystal Digital CEO, Tope Ogunsemo, Footballer, Ahmed Musa, and For Lekan Bamidele & Co’s, Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan who were voted among the top 5 most influential young Nigerians.
Media personality and host of Keeping It Real with Adeola, Adeola Fayehun who got the 9th position also got the nod as the 2018 Most Influential Young Nigerian woman during the poll.
Sharing insights about this year’s polls, Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media mentioned; the ranking was instituted to highlight the works of young Nigerians who are contributing in diverse ways towards the advancement of development in Nigeria and across Africa.
Avance Media also runs same initiative in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, DR Congo, Ghana & Cameroon in partnership with various organisations and is expected to release a global ranking in 2019.
Below are winners in the various categories:
Business - Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella
Entertainment - Davido – Musician
Law & Governance - Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co
Leadership & Civil Society - Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council
Lifestyle - Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer
Media - Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola
Personal Development & Academia - Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital
Science & Technology - Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware
Social Entreprise & Philanthropy - Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative
Sports - Ahmed Musa – Footballer, Al-Nassr FC & Super Eagles
Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians
Davido - Musician
Wizkid - Musician
Tope Ogunsemo - Krystal Digital
Ahmed Musa
Barr. Bamidele Olamilekan - For Lekan Bamidele & Co
Ikechukwu Uzoma - United Nations
Alex Iwobi
Falz - Musician
Adeola Fayehun - Keeping It Real With Adeola
Ink Eze - Aso Ebi Bella
Vivian Sonny-Nsirim - Young Moms Support Initiative
Victor Ugo - Mentally Aware
Alex Iheanacho - Money Sense Africa
Bukola Bolarinwa - Sickle Cell Aid Foundation
Busari Bisayo - Project One Productions
Grace Ihejiamaizu - iKapture Networks
Williams Uchemba - Williams Uchemba Foundation
Ubi Franklin - Made Men Music Group
Oluwatobi Oyinlola - IoT Evangelist
Ife Durosinmi – Etti - Author
Abdullateef Olasubomi Abdul - Lawyer
Osagie Alonge - Pulse Nigeria
Adekunle Gold - Musician
Nkechi Okwuone - Code for Nigeria
Victor Ebiye - Social Media Influencer
Bello Bala Shagari - National Youth Council
Seun Onigbinde - BudgIT
Nancy Isime - Model
Tolani Alli - Photographer
Michael Ajayi - Enactus Nigeria
Tosin Ajibade - Olori Supergal Media
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - Flutterwave
Simi - Musician
Japheth J Omojuwa - Activist
Moet Abebe - OAP
Mikel Obi
Fola David - Painter
Hauwa Ojeifo - She Writes Woman
Rosemary Ajuka - OAP
Abimbola Omotoyosi Ogunmekan - WarriorStory.ng
Chidera Okolie - Lawyer
Samson Itodo - YIAGA
Chichi Nwoko - Kwese Free Sports Nigeria
Collins CK Chiemezie - The MADE Woman Foundation
Kenny Blaq - Comedian
Akinwande Durojaye - JustBrandIt
Teslim Opemipo Omipidan - OldNaija.com
Adepeju Jaiyeoba - Brown Button Foundation
Tobi Obasa - Davtonlearn
Tania Omotayo - Ziva Lagos
Silas Adekunle - Reach Robotics
Oluwaseun Ologun Williams - ECOWAS Youth Council
Niniola Soleye - Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh - DRASA Health Trust
Victor Moses
Stanley Uzochukwu - Stanel Oil Group
Tomi Adeyemi - Author
Osi Suave - OAP
Adenike O. Adebayo - Blogger
Adesewa Josh - OAP
Adetola Anita Adetoye - Beauty Consultant
Tisan Bako - OAP
Chike Ukaegbu - Presidential Candidate
Joseph Agunbiade - Univelcity
Olasupo Abideen - Brain Builders International
Idia Aisien - OAP
Uwabor Joshua - Nigeria Entrepreneurs Awards
Kene Rapu - Kene Rapu
Dr. Moses Enokela - SonoCare
Zuriel Oduwole
Bashir Ahmad - PA - President of Nigeria
Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin - Pearl Africa Foundation
Kelechi Iheanacho
Elo Umeh - Terragon Group
Obinwanne Okeke - Invictus Group
Eromo Egbejule - The Africa Report
Chris Kwekowe - Slate Cube
JohnBosco Onunkwo - JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation
Tunde Kehinde - Lidya
Ereme Abraham - Social Media Influencer
Adeoye Ojo - Sureremit
Maria Okanrende - OAP
Beverly Naya - Actress
Tonye Rex Idaminabo - ADC Candidate
Olamide - Musician
Ossai Ovie Success - PA - Governor, Delta State
Kizz Daniel - Musician
Michael Ugwu - Sony Music Western Africa
Obinna Okwodu - Fibre
Rahmon Ojukotola - Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation
Adamu Garba - Politician
Joyce Jacob - Joyce Jacob Beauty
George Ugwuja - APC
Seun Oluyemi - Y! Productions
Quadri Aruna
Wadi Ben-Hirki - Wadi Ben-Hirki Foundation
Evelyn Akhator
Sambasa Nzeribe - Actor
Odunayo Adekuoroye
Oluwatobiloba Amusan
Simidele Adeagbo
The 2018 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians ranking was conducted by Avance Media in partnership with Blue Blazer International, VIPI State, Jagari Designs, COSDEF Group, 1000 African Voices, CliqAfrica, WatsUp TV, & MyNaijaNaira.com
For More information kindly visit ng.avancemedia.org or email [email protected], +233242307379
